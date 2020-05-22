Pakistan Plane Crash: Footage Emerges of PIA Flight Crashing in Karachi

New footage of the plane crash in Pakistan on Friday has begun to surface on social media. Flight PK8303, which was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members, as attempting to land at the city's Jinnah International Airport in the city of Karachi, according to the BBC.

The plane was approaching the airport at 2:30 p.m. local time, and while it had been given permission to land, the pilots decided to fly around the airport to attempt another landing. Reasons for the second attempt, as well as the crash, are unknown at this point. However, there is some speculation that the plane wasn't able to lower its undercarriage. Other images that have surfaced online show scorch marks underneath both engines, as well.

The first tweet comes from journalist Arsalan Sahzad, which shows a video of the plan rapidly descending in the background before an explosion can be seen upon contact. The second was from another journalist, Arif Mehmood. This time, the footage was taken from aboard another flight that was landing at the same airport, which shows the aftermath of the crash itself.

A passenger of another flight coming to Karachi filmed planecrash pic.twitter.com/dJ8LSTi3IO — Arif Mehmood (@Journalist1Arif) May 22, 2020

Audio of the conversation between air traffic control and one of the pilots ahead of the second attempt was published by Pakistani media outlets, where the pilot can be heard explaining that the plane has "lost engines". After an air traffic controller asked about the possibility of a "belly landing", the pilot replied "mayday, mayday, mayday," which was the last communication on record from the aircraft.

Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Khan spoke to CNN, confirming that the plane had made a mayday call over reported technical problems. "He had been told both landing strips were available for his use but he preferred to use to go around landing route," Khan explained, adding that PIA was "looking into" the issue, adding "Our prayers for the lives that have been lost."

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that he expecting there wouldn't be any survivors, although that turned out not to be the case. "At least three houses have been demolished, while around 10 to 12 are reportedly damaged," he said. "At least six fire engines are on the spot while more are arriving as per the needs."