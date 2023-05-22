Oscar Mayer Is Changing the Name of the Weinermobile

One of Oscar Mayer's products is undergoing a rebrand. The hot dog and cold cuts company has announced that they are changing the name of its classic Wienermobile to the "Frankmobile." Sitting at 27-foot-long hot dog, it's the first name change for the vehicle in nearly 100 years. Kraft Heinz, Oscar Mayer's parent company, said in a press release that the new name "pays homage to the brand's 100% Beef Franks as it debuts a tasty new recipe that is more flavorful than ever," GMA reports. The change comes as the rollout of new all-beef franks are set to hit grocery store shelves. To coincide with the release, an update to its fleet of six Frankmobiles was also put into effect.

The new vehicles will have all have new features, from decals and rebranded "Frank Whistles" -- previously called "Wiener Whistles" -- to a newly renamed line-up of Hotdoggers behind the wheel, who will now be called "Frankfurters." The only true change is the Frankmobile's name. The press release notes "the vehicle's mission to spark smiles and unite fans around a love of meat."

For anyone who visits the new vehicle who has the same name, the Frankmobile is offering "Franks for Franks." Anyone with the name "Frank" or an iteration of it can stop by in person to get a coupon for a free pack of Oscar Mayer beef franks.

Oscar Mayer was founded in 1883 in Chicago, IL. The city remains famous for its street food, primarily hot dogs with specialty toppings, and deep-dish pizza.

For almost 100 years, the company remained independently owned before the company was sold to General Foods and later merged with Kraft Foods, thus becoming Kraft General Foods.

The Wienermobile is one of the most notable parts of the brand. It was created in 1936 and continues to tour the U.S.