Watch: Orlando Police Rush to Save 2-Year-Old Trapped in Sweltering SUV

Police officers in Orlando, Florida, has to race against time as a 2-year-old boy was accidentally locked in an SUV during the heat of the day.

The boy, Apollo Rubin, locked himself inside the vehicle after snatching the car keys from his mother, Sac Rubin.

“[Sac] went to shut the door. Apollo grabbed the key from her hand as she shut the door,’ father Ken Rubin told News6. “We heard the click when Apollo hit the lock on the fob.”

Luckily an Orlando police officer was on patrol in the area and came over to help rescue the boy. Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist.

As footage captured by Ken shows, the officer tried to use a slim jim lock pick device to get the SUV’s door open. However, that avenue was unsuccessful.

After Apollo was inside the car for 30 minutes, he began to sweat profusely. Responders then had to act quickly to prevent him passing out.

They swiftly busted open the back window of the family’s car. Apollo was saved and then checked out by paramedics, who gave him a clean bill of health.

“Orlando Police Department and fire department both showed up right away on the spot and helped us out, so we’re very grateful they were there to help us and they’re our heroes for the day,” Ken said.

The couple also hopes their dangerous incident will show other parents the dangers of leaving children in hot cars unattended.