Oreo Announces 3 Fan-Created Flavors, Including Cherry Coke

Nabisco announced a new wave of fan-requested Oreo flavors, and some of them are bound to gross you out.

The wave includes three new flavors: Pina Colada Oreo Thins, Cherry Cola Oreos and Kettle Corn Oreos. They are slated to hit store shelves in May 2018, notes PEOPLE.

The flavors were chosen through the #MyOreoCreation contest. After fans try them out, they can vote for them on social media to chose the ultimate winner. It’s not known if any of these three flavors will be part of the permanent Oreo roster though.

The three flavors were picked from an eclectic bunch of finalists. As Delish reported this summer, the other finalists were coffee, salted caramel, avocado, galaxy, unicorn, nut ‘n’ honey, raspberry Danish, Sunday morning/blueberry and pineapple upside-down cake.

While these flavors are new, Oreo fans have become accustomed to bizarre flavors. Chocolate Hazelnut Oreo and Spicy Hot Cinnamon Oreos are coming out on Jan. 1, 2018, while Marshmallow Peeps and Firework Oreos are coming back next year.

Other bizarre Oreo flavors recently released include chocolate chip cookie, Swedish Fish, blueberry pie, fruity crisp, strawberry shortcake, filled cupcake, brownie batter, cotton candy, red velvet and toasted coconut.

Image: Nabisco