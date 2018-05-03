Opry Mills Mall Shooting: Hear the Gunshots in Captured Video From Insider

A Twitter user posted a video on Thursday shortly after the shooting at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee. The video shows her son, Barkley, using one of the mall’s indoor trampolines, and towards the end of the video the gunshots from the shooting can be heard.

“You can hear the gunshots in the video from [Opry Mills Mall] in the background of my son jumping literally 200 feet from the gunman,” she wrote.

She later confirmed that she and her son made it out of the mall safely.

While we were at the opry mall in Nashville we heard gun shots. Bentley was tied to the bungee thing and we barely got him out. I am still scared to death!!!!!!!! He was 500 feet from us. #cnnbreakingnews @cnnbrk @MSNBC @FoxNews @foxnashv pic.twitter.com/5k24xPUbqp — tori❤️ (@Torielaine92) May 3, 2018

“While we were at the opry mall in Nashville we heard gun shots. Bentley was tied to the bungee thing and we barely got him out. I am still scared to death!!!!!!!! He was 500 feet from us,” she wrote.

The Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the dispatch report of a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. local time on Thursday afternoon. One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the suspect was reportedly in police custody just after 3 p.m.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

“Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution,” MNPD wrote on Twitter. “Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered.”

Multiple shoppers inside the mall live tweeted details on the shooting as it took place.

“Here’s what I can personally verify,” a Twitter user who was inside the building wrote. “It was a shooting, at least 1 person shot (news is reporting 4, but I don’t personally know if that’s a fact), happened in the mall main walking area (not in a store) near the employee entrance closest to Forever21 + Johnny Rockets”.

“Active shooter in Opry Mills I’m stuck in the back of the store everyone is okay besides a kid getting shot in the neck,” one user wrote.

“Just ran out of the Opry Mills Mall. So freaked out. There was a shooting,” a user tweeted.