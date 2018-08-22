Olive Garden’s Unlimited Pasta Pass Has Carb-Lovers Delighted

Carb-lovers rejoice, because Olive Garden is giving customers the chance to eat pasta every day for a year with its Never Ending Pasta Pass.

While you’re busy stuffing an unlimited supply of breadsticks into your purse, Olive Garden is giving you the chance to stuff yourself with an endless bowl of pasta 365 days of the year for just $300. On Tuesday, the popular Italian chain restaurant announced a new promo to coincide with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, the Never Ending Pasta Pass.

The pass, exclusively available for purchase for 30 minutes at PastaPass.com on Thursday, Aug. 23, will be available in two different options. The Never Ending Pasta Pass will allow holders to have unlimited accesses to Never Ending Pasta Bowl for eight weeks for the price of $100. The much more exclusive Annual Pasta Pass will allow customers to eat their way through their share of pasta for an entire year for just $300.

“We have the most passionate fans who look forward to Pasta Pass and Never Ending Pasta Bowl throughout the year, and they’ve made it clear that eight weeks just isn’t long enough,” Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, said in a press release. “So we listened, and we’re excited to give our guests more of what they’ve been asking for – an Annual Pasta Pass that extends our Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion year-round.”

The number of passes available for each promotion are limited, with the Never Ending Pasta Pass only seeing 23,000 being made available, whereas the Annual Pasta Pass will be much more exclusive, with only 1,000 being made available for purchase. The passes, which also allow holders to snack on homemade soup or salad and breadsticks, will go on sale at 2 p.m. ET time on Thursday, Aug. 23

For those who are not lucky enough to score one of the exclusive passes, not all hope is lost. Beginning on Monday, Sept. 24 and lasting until Sunday, Nov. 18., Olive Garden will be bringing back its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, allowing die hard pastatarians to eat their way through an unlimited supply of pasta starting at just $10.99. The promotion also includes homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, as well as several new additions to help customers create their perfect pasta – the new Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Sauce and Garden Veggies toppings.