Olive Garden Introduces Meatball Pizza Bowl to Menu

Get ready to loosen those belts, because Olive Garden’s latest addition to its menu could leave you with a full belly.

The Italian food chain restaurant announced the its newest creation, the Meatball Pizza Bowl, is now available for customers. The bowl is made out of pizza crust, filled with melted Italian cheese and topped with meatballs and meat sauce.

According to Thrillist.com the item weighs in at over a pound of food thanks to the required 10 meatballs added to each bowl.

The restaurant announced the dish as the newest addition to the Lunch Duos menu, where customers can order it along with orders of unlimited salad and breadsticks.

Social media quickly caught wind of the new food creation on Thursday.

“Waiter? I’d like to order a bowl of sadness, please,” one user tweeted.

“What on God’s green Earth did Olive Garden do? They took the idea of pizza, turned it into a bowl, and threw meatballs on top,” another Twitter user wrote.

Olive Garden’s new “Meatball Pizza Bowl” looks like someone deep-fried the New Radicals guy’s hat,” a fan joked. “And filled it with meatballs.”

“This is [Olive Garden]’s new pizza bowl and I would like to destroy this right now,” one person chimed in.