Oklahoma Rocked by 8 Earthquakes in 24 Hours

Oklahoma has been faced with a rash of earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

According to the United States Geological Survey, northern Oklahoma has been hit with eight earthquakes since Friday morning. They occurred near the cities of Perry and Covington and ranged from 2.5 to 4.6 on the Richter Scale.

There have been 8 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.6 between Perry and Covington in northern Oklahoma in the past 24 hours. The latest, having a preliminary magnitude of 4.6, occurred at 7:16 CDT this morning. #okquake https://t.co/JwfpIrHgSb pic.twitter.com/UbqUwya6jX — USGS in Oklahoma (@USGS_Oklahoma) April 7, 2018

For reference, most of these events are considered “minor” on the scale. However, the 4.6 magnitude quake, which occurred at 7:16 a.m. CT Saturday, registers to the slightly elevated status of “light.”

Twitter users in Oklahoma have been slightly alarmed by the rash of seismic activity, which apparently occurred while many areas were experiencing winter weather.

“We in Oklahoma just had an earthquake during a snow storm,” one resident wrote. “Really nothing but vagrants and packs of wild dogs should live here.”

Another resident added, “In the past week, Oklahoma has treated us to 60 degree weather, 30 degree weather, thunderstorms, and now an earthquake.”

4th #earthquake to hit near Perry, Oklahoma in the last 3 hours. Each one getting stronger and stronger. Isn’t the aftershocks suppose to weaken?

Bigger one still coming? — SB (@SBBudder) April 7, 2018

The 4.6 magnitude not only affected Oklahoma areas reaching to Tulsa and Oklahoma City. As The Wichita Eagle reports, it also stretched into Kansas areas, including Wichita.

As shown in the USGS diagram below, citizens have reported feeling the earthquake even as north as the northern parts of the Arkansas River.

This felt quake confused many Kansas residents, who also took to Twitter to share their experiences with the event.

“Earthquake in Wichita, y’all?” reporter Nichole Manna wrote. “Or is the [Wichita Eagle] building just *extra* shaky this morning?”

“Soooo it’s snowing .. ice is covering the ground.. [and] we just had an earthquake,” resident Danielle Kay wrote. “Kansas go home. You are drunk.”

It is not entirely sure what caused this string of earthquakes. Some have theorized that fracking in Oklahoma could be to blame, but those reports have yet to be confirmed.