O.J. Simpson May Earn $25,000 per Month Now That He’s out of Prison

On Sunday, O.J. Simpson was released from prison after serving nine years behind bars and it seems like the former football star will be living quite comfortably.

PEOPLE reports that while the 70-year-old still owes $33.5 million in damages to the families of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman, thanks to pensions that won’t be subject to seizures by creditors, Simpson can live on $25,000 a month.

Simpson, who was tried and acquitted in 1995 for the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman, was incarcerated after he was found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008. Originally sentenced to 33 years in prison, Simpson was released shortly after midnight on Oct. 1, 2017 after serving the nine-year minimum.

It’s unknown what Simpson’s net worth is now, but GoBankingRates.com suggests he has an estimated $250,000 in the bank, while others like CelebrityNetWorth.com, claim to have a much higher estimate, reporting he’s worth $3 million.

While it might be a steep drop from his NFL days where he was worth an estimate $10.8 million, an equivalent of $18 million today, Simpson will reportedly receive a significant monthly income now that he has been released due to pension.

USA Today reports that Simpson had invested $5 million in a private pension, with Sports Illustrated adding that in February his pension from the NFL could pay up to $25,000 a month, adding to more than $300,000 annually.

One of Simpson’s attorneys also told CBS News that there is “another pension as well that he gets from the Screen Actors Guild.”

Because pensions are bullet proof, legal analysts say none of it can be taken away to pay off the hefty multi-million dollar civil ruling held against him in 1997 of Brown and Goldman’s wrongful deaths.

