NORAD Santa Tracker: Where Is Santa Claus Right Now?

✖

Christmas celebrations around the world may look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing will remain constant — the annual travels of Santa Claus. Thanks to the NORAD Santa Tracker, kids of all ages can keep track of the man with the bag's trip around the globe, and find out exactly where he (and their presents) are.

Parents and kids can access the North American Aerospace Defense Command's tracker online, and they can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD, where volunteers are taking calls in NORAD's Ops Center and virtually. "We expect Santa Claus will be on time, arrives somewhere between 9:00 p.m. and midnight to each house," Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck told The Independent. "I would encourage all children to make sure they’re in bed by 9:00 p.m. so Santa Claus can stay on time."

Wow! #Santa is enjoying the view from Venice, Italy. Boys and girls, if you are awake in Italy, you must get to bed right now as Santa is in your neighborhood. #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/oScTKUG1r3 — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2020

Each year, Santa's journey begins in Asia, where he makes one of his firsts stops of the night in Provideniya, on the very eastern tip of Russia. He and his eight reindeer then make their way west, traveling through major cities and small towns alike during their journey around the globe. This year, Santa is making an extra stop at the International Space Station.

Thanks to the magic of Santa's sleigh, he is making a special stop this year to the International Space Station! #NORADTracksSantahttps://t.co/EWQpEnOj6a pic.twitter.com/866Mk4RR5z — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2020

The NORAD Santa Tracker has helped kids track Santa for over 60 years, starting in 1955 and now marking year 65 of following Santa around the globe. The tradition was accidentally started when a child called NORAD's predecessor in an effort to speak to Santa after reading a misprinted phone number in the newspaper which put them in touch with Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, who told the child that he was Santa upon taking the call.

VanHerck shared that despite the pandemic, Santa will have no problems making his typical journey this year.

"Santa Claus has been doing this for many, many years, as you know, and he’s been through pandemics before and challenges all around the globe," he said. "I’m one hundred percent confident that Santa Claus knows exactly how to stay safe."