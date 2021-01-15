No More $600 Stimulus Checks Will Be Sent After Friday

✖

Friday is the last day for your $600 stimulus check to be mailed – but if you haven't received yours, you're not out of options yet. Starting Friday, you can file your individual tax returns, which is why the IRS is halting any remaining second stimulus payments after that day.

If you did not receive your $600 check, you can claim it on your 1040 form. Simply write the adjustment on line 30 under "recovery rebate tax," as reported by WINK News. That being said, if you owe taxes this year, it's likely you won't see your full stimulus payment because it would first go to offset any tax obligations. If you are expecting the IRS to mail the stimulus check to your house — rather than deliver it via direct deposit — you may want to wait a few weeks before filing your taxes.

Unsure of the status of your stimulus check? You can track it via a free tool from the IRS website — which can tell you if you are eligible for a check in the first place, if it's coming and if there are any problems processing it. If you know your check will be physically mailed, you can use another tool called USPS Informed Delivery, which automatically scans al your letters, traces their progress and can even give you updates when it gets close to your home. Informed Delivery apps are available on iPhone and Android devices and on computers through a web browser. You can sign up for the service here. The only drawback with this service is that you'll have to filter through every piece of mail coming your way to find your stimulus check.

With most stimulus checks distributed, many Americans are turning hopeful eyes toward the plan for a third stimulus check. President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion stimulus package on Thursday, revealing $1,400 direct payments to qualifying Americans. If passed into law as it is in its current form, the stimulus package would be the biggest one since the $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March.

In addition to $1,400 stimulus checks, the proposal also includes $400 billion to combat the pandemic, including increasing the distribution of the vaccine and helping most schools to reopen within 100 days of the bill passing. It also includes $350 billion to help state and local governments erase budget shortfalls.