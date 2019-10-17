Watch Truck Get Craned to Top of Nissan Stadium in Stunning Time Lapse

One of the most interesting things about Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is how the beloved mega venue has an actual full-size truck sitting atop a section of its famed structure. Thanks in part now to a stunning time lapse clip shared by multinational automotive brand, fans can watch the new-series Titan be lifted up to its perch by way of a large crane. The company shared the clip in a tweet introducing the new 2020 Nissan TITAN as it gets lifted to its newest parking spot at the stadium, which is home of the Tennessee Titans.”

The new 2020 Nissan TITAN gets a lift to its new parking spot at @NissanStadium, home of the Tennessee @Titans – and just a short 18 miles from Nissan’s North American headquarters in Franklin, TN. #2020TITAN #NissanTITAN Coming early 2020. Learn More: https://t.co/YW9r9kLAVJ pic.twitter.com/ZbHDwSPfzU — Nissan (@NissanUSA) October 17, 2019

In a press release, Nissan revealed, “The new 2020 Nissan TITAN was successfully craned into Nissan Stadium this afternoon, replacing the 2016 TITAN XD that previously inhabited Nashville’s most coveted tailgating spot.”

Nissan continued, “In total, three new 2020 TITAN pickup trucks were added throughout Nissan Stadium – two on the south end and one at ‘TITAN Gate 4.’ The new 2020 TITAN atop Gate 4 joins the Nissan Armada, Rogue, Pathfinder, Rogue, Murano, Altima and Sentra displayed at specific gates throughout the stadium.”

“The addition of the new 2020 TITAN pickup trucks comes just in time for this Sunday’s Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans game at Nissan Stadium, where 500 local first responders will be honored as part of Nissan’s ‘Calling All Titans’ initiative,” the company added.

Nissan Stadium was named in 2015, and contains the field used for all Tennessee Titans home games, as well as Tennessee State University football games, the Music City Bowl, a variety of concerts and numerous other events, including the annual CMA Music Festival.

Furthermore, “the main Nissan Stadium signs – one facing eastward and another westward into downtown Nashville – are among the largest signs in the world, and are a consistent reminder of Nissan’s commitment to Nashville and the state of Tennessee.”

The roster of music artists who have performed at Nissan Stadium includes The Rolling Stones, Beyonce, Guns N’ Roses, and Taylor Swift.

The most recent major concert held at the stadium was when country music superstar Eric Church rolled through on his Double Down Tour in May.