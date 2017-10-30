This Horrific Leg Snap During an NFL Game Is the Most Brutal Thing You’ll See All Month

Zach Miller of the Chicago Bears is recovering from an emergency surgery after suffering a gruesome leg injury during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The video shows Miller dislocating his knee and it is not for those with a weak stomach.

In this unfortunate moment, Miller makes an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone. His left leg bends awkwardly as he lands and it looks extremely painful.

The Bears medical personnel quickly ran onto the field to assist Miller, who stayed down for several minutes before being carted off the field.

After going down, Miller, 33, was rushed into an emergency surgery to repair a damaged artery in his leg. Sources told ESPN that the dislocated knee is considered “more significant” than a regular dislocation.

The vascular surgeons were called to repair the veteran tight end’s leg. The surgery included grafting tissue from the other leg to repair the damaged artery.

John Fox, the Bears coach, said that the team’s “thoughts and prayers are with him.”

To add insult to injury, the officials later ruled that Miller did not maintain possession of the ball, which meant that he did not score on the potential touchdown catch.