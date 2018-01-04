NFL Team Creates Stomach Turning Cheeseburger for Playoff Game

The @Jaguars will be serving teal cheeseburgers (!?!) and ice cream made by @delawarenorth at their playoff game this weekend pic.twitter.com/7x13lLF0Tg — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 4, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going all teal everything for their upcoming home field playoff game, even going as far as dying the stadium food their team color.

First up is a stomach-churning cheeseburger that looks like it was mad ewith moldy bread.

There’s also some pretty bizarre-looking teal beer, which isn’t quite as off-putting as the burger, but still not all that enticing. “Anheuser-Busch has created a special teal-colored beer exclusively available at the stadium for playoff game,” explained ESPN reporter Darren Rovell.

Finally, there’s even some teal-colored ice cream, that honestly doesn’t look bad, but is probably not what fans want to gobble down on a day when it temperature low is forecast to be around 49 degrees.

Most people on Twitter came out to share their aversion to the new look of the stadium food, with one person joking, “I would not, could not eat teal buns and spam,” and another tweeting, “Well that’s one way to use up moldy buns.”

All the teal-colored munchies are in honor of the Jaguars playing their first home playoff game since 2000, as reported by Sporting News. They’ll be going up against the Buffalo Bills.