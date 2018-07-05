NFL Player Janoris Jenkins Breaks Silence on Death in His Home

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins broke his silence on Thursday following the death of hip hop producer Roosevelt Rene that took place inside his New Jersey home on June 26.

“With Regret and sadness I wish to inform the fans, and the public a good friend of mine Roosevelt Rene a.k.a Trypps Beats was found dead at my place of residence,” Jenkins wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram account. “Trypps was a good friend and we were collaborating on music production together. It truly hearts my heart to know he has passed away.”

He went on to explain that he was in Florida at the time of the incident. ESPN reports the death allegedly occurred after an argument on Monday night between William and Roosevelt.

“As this is an ongoing incident, I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation. I am praying for Roosevelt and his family.”

Hours after the body was found, Jenkins’ brother William was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to Roosevelt’s death. Jenkins remained in Florida upon hearing about the body being found and the arrest after being advised by his attorney.

If convicted, William could face up ot 30 years in prison. A representative of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office told TMZ on June 27 the charges are “merely accusations” for now.

Both the NFL and the Giants have given brief comments on the situation to NFL.com

“We are aware of and monitoring the situation,” a team spokesperson said.

“We are monitoring the matter,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told the site.

Born in Pahokee, Florida, Jenkins played three seasons of college football at the University of Florida from 2008-10 before being kicked off the team for marijuana possession in April 2011. He played his senior season at the University of North Alabama and was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams) in 2012.

After four seasons with the Rams, Jenkins signed a five-year contract worth $62.5 million with the Giants in 2016. He became the team’s top defensive back in his first season, earning his first Pro Bowl honor with 49 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

He only played nine game in the 2017-18 season, and was suspended in late October for a game by the team for violating team rules.

Prior to the incident, Jenkins had spent time in Florida after completing the team’s preseason training camp. The Giants’ 2018-19 season begins on Sept. 9 with a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.