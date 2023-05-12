News Anchor Opens up About Ending up in ICU After 'Absolutely Frightening' Hiking Incident

NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky is speaking out about his "absolutely frightening" hiking incident last month. The Dallas-based Emmy-winning journalist was rushed to the hospital in April after he suffered high-altitude pulmonary edema while hiking at Zion National Park, Chesky sharing during a recent appearance on Today, "I could have never imagined a trip to Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks would end on oxygen in an ICU."



Chesky, who first opened up about the terrifying incident in an April 26 Instagram post, told Today that shortly after embarking on the excursion in celebration of his 37th birthday, he began "feeling off." His uncle Eric, who he was walking with, noticed that Chesky was moving a little slower than usual as they began hiking in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, Eric telling his nephew, "that's why I continued to watch you like a hawk for the rest of the trip."

Chesky's condition only worsened the following day as the group began hiking in Zion National Park, with Chesky beginning to experience lightheadedness, weakness, and a skyrocketing pulse. Chesky had to stop frequently to catch his breath. His uncle, concerned over Chesky's worsening condition, eventually grabbed his backpack, helped Chesky off the trail, and drove him to an urgent care clinic one hour away, where tests showed that his blood oxygen saturation levels were at 58%, half of what is normal.



"That's when it became incredibly real," Chesky said. "It really sunk in because I'd been trying to just push it a little bit, taking over-the-counter medication, telling myself I just needed a good night's sleep, I'll be fine. But everyday got just a little worse and thank God we went there when we did."



Chesky was transported via ambulance to Cedar City Hospital in Utah on April 23, where Dr. Jarid Gray discovered his lungs were filling with fluid. Chesky was diagnosed with high-altitude pulmonary edema, a severe form of high-altitude illness. Chesky received immediate medical care, and after returning to a lower elevation, revealed on the Today show that he has recovered and is feeling much better. Chesky gave a special shoutout to his uncle, sharing, "Much love for having my back out there."