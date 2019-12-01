New Orleans Shooting: 11 Shot in French Quarter During Early Morning Mass Incident

An early morning shooting in New Orleans has left 11 people injured, according to New Orleans police. An unknown shooter opened fire while in the 700 block of Canal Street, which in located in NOLA’s French Quarter, at 3:21 a.m. on Sunday.

Police near the scene responded as soon as they heard gunfire, but no officers ended up injured in the mass shooting. Eleven members of the public were injured with two said to be in critical condition. Ten of those were hospitalized after being transferred from the scene, and the eleventh victim traveled to the hospital themselves, being treated as a walk-in.

No suspect has been arrested or named, but one person was detained for questioning.

CORRECTION: An individual was detained near the scene. However, their possible involvement in this incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigation remains ongoing. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

State and federal investigators have joined the NOPD in the investigation.

NOPD have encouraged anyone with information to contact detectives in the city’s Eight District at 504-658-6080 or place an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or at 1-877-903-STOP (toll-free).

That is all the information made available by the NOPD in a press release, but other outlets have provided extra context.

We will have a live update on this morning’s shooting on Canal Street at 6:30 a.m. on @WWLTV Police just updated the number of victims from 10 to 11. Two are in critical. pic.twitter.com/Tc9kBt2ZjX — Paul Dudley (@Pauldudleynews) December 1, 2019

WWLTV’s Paul Dudley reports that police near the scene initially thought they were being fired at when gunshots began. However, it remains to be seen if police were the intended target of the shooting. Photos from the scene also show that a large area around where Canal Street and Royal Street cross has been taped off for investigation. Local businesses in the area including a McDonald’s, Willie’s Chicken Shack, New York Camera, Denim Den, Starbucks, Cvltvre and the New Orleans Welcome Center.

The shooting comes during a busy tourist weekend in NOLA. The Bayou Classic took place on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and saw rivals Southern University and Grambling State face off.

No information is available as of press time.

