Watch New Orleans Saints Fan Throw TV off Balcony After Loss

One Louisiana man’s TV flew out the window, “just like the Saints’ season.”

After the New Orleans Saints lost a playoff game 24-29 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, fans of the black and gold were defeated knowing it would be time to hang up their jerseys for the season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But more heartbreaking than the Saints’ loss was the nail-biting ending of the playoff game, during which the Vikings scored on a last-second 61-yard Hail Mary touchdown play. That, for some fans, was too much to handle.

For superfan Kyle, that rush of emotions led to tossing his 65″ television off his balcony.

The clip of Kyle’s outburst has racked up more than a million views in less than 24 hours following the upset, but fans have mixed reviews on the wild act.

Some Saints fans understood his frustration and complimented his form while launching the TV outside, while others were concerned he could have hurt someone standing below.

Nice form. Good job using your legs Kyle. At least you shouldn’t have to worry about future back pain. — Brandon Rice (@BallCoach15) January 15, 2018

Diggs caught the TV then ran to the end zone — Shamon Jones (@xPACKERNATIONx) January 15, 2018

I like how he could have murdered someone because the team he likes didn’t win. — Offseason Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) January 15, 2018

Many fans also called the “spontaneous” display of emotion staged, noting the holiday decorations and lack of wires or mount on the TV, which was conveniently resting on the ground.

No cords and the tv laying flat on the ground. No mount or anything. Fake fake fake fake fake. — Scott Dickenson (@coach_dickenson) January 15, 2018

Fake. Everyone knows that in legit fits of rage, something is thrown at/through the tv while it’s still on the wall. So how did it get from the wall to the floor, just sitting there? — Tanner Roark’s Cleat (@CleatTanner) January 15, 2018

That damn tv been broke for 6 months😂🤣😂 — Edmond Dantès (@RQQ_Que) January 15, 2018

Either way, Kyle and Saints fans will have to wait until next fall to catch their team in action again. Meanwhile, the Vikings, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles hustle toward a spot in Super Bowl LII on February 4.