New iOS Update Is Here and iPhone Users Are Obsessed With Their New Home Screens

Wednesday’s Apple event may have not included the announcement of a new iPhone, but the new iOS update that rolled out later that night and into Thursday morning is sparking just as much buzz on social media. As iPhone users' devices updated with Apple’s iOS 14, social media flooded with screenshots of people sharing images of their home screens.

The new update included a number key new features, including a Translate app that works with 11 different languages, picture-in-picture video, and improvements to Messages, Maps, and other applications. Most exciting, however, were the new features that redesigned the home screen. The new update allows for Widgets on the home screen. Widgets had previously only been limited to the Today View, though they can now be added directly to the display in multiple sizes. The new update also included the addition of the "App Library," which organizes all of your apps in a single place organizes all of your apps in one place.

The new update has already proven to be popular among iPhone users. As their devices updated and they were treated to the new features, many took to social media to celebrate, most applauding the new home screen features. Keep scrolling to see what the buzz is all about.