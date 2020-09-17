New iOS Update Is Here and iPhone Users Are Obsessed With Their New Home Screens
Wednesday’s Apple event may have not included the announcement of a new iPhone, but the new iOS update that rolled out later that night and into Thursday morning is sparking just as much buzz on social media. As iPhone users' devices updated with Apple’s iOS 14, social media flooded with screenshots of people sharing images of their home screens.
The new update included a number key new features, including a Translate app that works with 11 different languages, picture-in-picture video, and improvements to Messages, Maps, and other applications. Most exciting, however, were the new features that redesigned the home screen. The new update allows for Widgets on the home screen. Widgets had previously only been limited to the Today View, though they can now be added directly to the display in multiple sizes. The new update also included the addition of the "App Library," which organizes all of your apps in a single place organizes all of your apps in one place.
The new update has already proven to be popular among iPhone users. As their devices updated and they were treated to the new features, many took to social media to celebrate, most applauding the new home screen features. Keep scrolling to see what the buzz is all about.
This will be my home screen for ios 14❤️🥰#Appleios14 pic.twitter.com/TXIvVMgoGp— Mihan🤡🤍 (@mijanbalibal) September 17, 2020
My Home Screen before and after iOS 14, it’s good to have widgets again 😁 pic.twitter.com/5AV0kOOrJq— BeardlyNiji (@BeardlyNiji) September 16, 2020
Ok so i downloaded ios 14.— Hannah (@StanVioletE) September 16, 2020
And already customized my home screen.
Its a really good update pic.twitter.com/snWf5SuoB4
OK IM DONE NOW HOME SCREEN SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/RSJLbNogoY— nan CHECK PINNED (@canyonblazed) September 17, 2020
everyones showing off their home screen so here’s mine😂👋 pic.twitter.com/77noI0ymhP— flowertots loves isis (@94IMMUNITY) September 17, 2020
bro ios 14 can stream netflix on the home screen 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MCcXHEhIfa— 쓰레기 (@Isayaaaah) September 17, 2020
I have nice home screen pic.twitter.com/wYtPPkRPRZ— Bucket szn (@vdkaspritecan) September 17, 2020
since we’re showing our new home screen with the ios 14 update here’s mine 😗 pic.twitter.com/cYWZxUoh22— Honey⁷ IN生 ☀️필릭스☀️ (@JoonietheJoon) September 17, 2020
@ascend_flights #iOS14 Home Screen widget is 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/a9fnO6yTaC— Emily Koranek (@eMOlykoranek) September 17, 2020
home screen pic.twitter.com/IpgJPTHTHW— angelo (@ayeR1vera) September 17, 2020
Hello #iOS14 who else is playing around new widgets ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Pa79foLlMs— monisha (@monisha47406892) September 17, 2020
since we're showing our home screen here yall go #iOS14 pic.twitter.com/LcJzuDfH9U— multistan_Winnie (@winnie_mutltis) September 17, 2020
What's your home screen? This is mine: 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/i816tVkKA6— Eva Hammerschmidt (@EvaEEHa) September 16, 2020
my home screen so far pic.twitter.com/bIFiJ08sRp— 𝐊𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞🦄🦖 (@Kaylaapplehead) September 17, 2020