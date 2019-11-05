Netflix Cutting Service for Older Roku Players and Vizio TVs

Netflix is giving notice to users that the streaming service will no longer support older Vizio TVs, Samsung smart TVs and Roku players beginning Dec. 1, 2019. According to Cord Cutters News, while Netflix has yet to fully update its list of compatible devices, the service confirmed the first two Roku models would no longer be supported at that cut-off date. As for Vizio TVs, the outlet reported that devices four years or older seem to be the models affected.

While Vizio TV owners who will lose access to Netflix on their device should get a pop-up message notifying them about the change, Roku users who will no longer be able to use Netflix on their devices can tell they’re one of the people affected if their device does not support autoplay.

As for Samsung smart TV users, the company has released a full statement on which of their devices will be affected on its website.

“Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be supported on some devices beginning on December 1st, 2019. Some older Samsung smart TV’s are affected by this change,” the statement reads. “In the future, Netflix can be viewed from many other devices capable of connecting to your TV.”

“Although some of our older TV’s will no longer support Netflix directly beginning December 1st, 2019, many other devices you may have connected to your TV are still supported,” it continues. “You can find a list from Netflix at netflix.com/compatibledevices. As long as you have one of the supported devices, like a game console, streaming media player, or set-top box, you’ll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV.”

Unfortunately enough for people who own these soon-to-be unsupported devices, they will either need to purchase a new device or utilize a different device they already own in order to keep watching Netflix.

For a full list of supported devices, visit Netflix’s website.

