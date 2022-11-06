Netflix Crew Member Dies in Car Crash, Production Paused

A crew member on Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming Netflix movie, The Electric State, has died after an off-set car crash. According to The Daily Mail, the accident happened in Georgia where the film is being shot, leaving many on the set a little shaken up.

As Deadline adds, a source noted that the accident happened "after working hours" and that "production was paused today, and cast and crew were offered counseling resources." The details of the accident and the crew member's identity were not revealed.

The film is the latest from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, following The Gray Man which premiered earlier this summer. Alongside Pratt and Brown, Stanley Tucci and Ke Huy Quan are also part of the cast based on Simon Stalenhag's graphic novel of the same name.

In the film, Brown plays an orphaned teen searching for her brother with help from a robot (played by Jason Alexander), making their way through a futuristic world. The film is set to be released in 2024 on Netflix.

The death happened on Friday, giving the crew the weekend before it is assumed production will restart on the film. The Daily Mail notes that the death lands only days after the first anniversary of the tragic Rust shooting accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after a prop gun was fired accidentally while being held by actor Alec Baldwin.

Accidents during filming, on and off set, can be awful things to comprehend and deal with. Some of the more infamous incidents likely influenced how the crew handled this and how they offered help on the set.

Some infamous film accidents of the past include John Landis' infamous Twilight Zone The Movie segment that led to the death of actor Vic Morrow and two child actors after a helicopter stunt went wrong. Landis and others faced charges over the incident but managed to avoid any serious punishment legally. And Hutchins' death already conjured images of Brandon Lee's death on the set of The Crow, where he was also shot by a presumed empty prop gun. And none of these touches the numerous injuries and deaths of stunt performers over the years, a profession that doesn't get the recognition it deserves.