Navy Surgeon General Releases Statement After Hospital Staff Fired for Calling Newborns ‘Mini-Satans’

On Monday night, the Naval Jacksonville Hospital announced that it removed several staff members after photos surfaced online of the staffers inappropriately handling newborn babies.

The images show a staffer giving a baby the middle finger with the caption, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.” A video also reportedly shows a staff member holding an hours-old baby beneath the arms and making it dance to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” according to KENS5 News.

On Wednesday, Navy Surgeon General Forrest Faison released a statement condemning the staffers’ actions and sharing that action had been taken against the employees.

“As health care professionals, we are entrusted with the lives and well-being of all those who have volunteered to defend our freedom, including their families,” the statement read. “We owe them the best care and compassion our nation can offer. We also owe them our unqualified respect. Any behavior that falls short of this expectation will be dealt with appropriately.”

“I have directed immediate mandatory all-hands stand downs within 48 hours at all Navy Medicine commands to review our oaths, our pledges, our reasons for serving, as well as Navy Medicine’s policy regarding use of personally owned phones and other recording devices,” the statement continued.

“Additionally, I have directed all commanding officers to personally contact current mothers and expectant mothers planning to deliver in one of our facilities to reassure them, inform them of our actions, and address any of their concerns,” Faison added.

