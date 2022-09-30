Nationwide Recall Issued for Salad Dressing Sold at Discount Supermarket

Check your cabinets and pantry for this one! A salad dressing sold at the discount supermarket Aldi was recalled earlier this month. The dressing, produced by TreeHouse Foods, Inc., was mispackaged and may contain the allergens of soy and wheat. However, since the wrong product is inside the package, these life-threatening allergens are not listed on the bottle.

The recall affects TreeHouse's "Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing" 16-ounce bottles, distributed to Aldi markets nationwide between Aug. 23 and Sept. 23, according to the company's statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The bottles have the UPC number 4099100074871 and a "best if used by date" of 08/10/2023.

The bottles really contain Asian Sesame Dressing, which contains the allergens of soy and wheat. The Italian Dressing does include an allergen warning, but for egg and dairy instead. Click here for an image of the label.

TreeHouse learned of the issue after receiving two complaints from stores. The company has not received any reports of an allergic reaction linked to the problem. Consumers who bought the product are asked not to use it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions can contact TreeHouse at 800-596-2902.

People who are allergic to soy and wheat could have a life-threatening reaction if they consume Asian Sesame Dressing. A soy allergy is among the most common food allergies among infants and young children, notes FoodAllergy.org. Most children eventually outgrow the allergy, but some can remain allergic for the rest of their lives. "When a person with a soy allergy is exposed to soy, proteins in the soy bind to specific IgE antibodies made by the person's immune system. This triggers the person's immune defenses, leading to reaction symptoms that can be mild or very severe," the site notes.

In rare cases, a food allergy can cause anaphylaxis. This is a potentially life-threatening reaction that must be met with emergency medical help and the use of an epinephrine autoinjector. Anaphylaxis symptoms usually appear within minutes of exposure, notes the Mayo Clinic. These first symptoms include skin reactions like hives and itching; low blood pressure; constriction of the airways, which makes it difficult to breathe; a weak and rapid pulse, dizziness or fainting; and nausea or diarrhea.