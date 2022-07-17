ALDI Hit With Another Recall

Aldi has issued another recall, just a few weeks after its last one. Its Primula Spicy Cheese N Jalapeno is being recalled due to a temperature control issue that could potentially spoil the product, which may cause the product to be unsafe to consume, Food Agency Standards reports. The issue only affects products sold at a limited number of Aldi stores in the Midlands area in the U.K. The pack size of the product for the recall is 150g and the store suggests not consuming the product purchased anytime brought before and up to Feb. 7, 2023. Insufficient temperature control may result in spoilage of the product, leading to issues if eaten. Aldi suggests to its customers that if they have bought the product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the Aldi store from where it was purchased for a full refund. A full list of affected stores is available on the Aldi website.

There have been several recalls from the grocery store chain in recent weeks. In June, they issued a recall of a line of cushion covers used for outdoor furniture. It was due to it being a severe fire hazard. According to the United Kingdom's Office for Product Safety and Standards, there are 8 products included in the recall because the fire-retardant treatment deteriorates over time. The risk grows more severe as the summer months near their end and temperatures are hotter.

In May, The German grocer issued a "precautionary" recall of certain Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon wraps due to the possible presence of salmonella. Salmonella can cause severe illness. Those who become infected with Salmonella infection have symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. In some cases, people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection and others experience symptoms for several weeks. The UK's Food Safety Agency (FSA) issued the recall alert on May 10.

For the Chicken & Bacon wraps, it was for those sold in the UK.The recall included Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap packaged as a single wrap and Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Triple, which is packaged with three wraps. All of the products contained a "Use by" date of either May 11 or May 12. The Eat + Go chicken wraps included in the recall have product codes 20236 or 86755.