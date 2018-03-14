Watch Parkland Students Walk out One Month After School Shooting

Students across the country and around the globe are exercising a massive display of unity in a National School Walkout Day today in a call on Congress to pass tighter gun control laws — including students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three faculty members were killed in a mass shooting last month.

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a deadly shooting last month, walk out of their classrooms to protest for stricter gun laws as part of #NationalWalkoutDay. https://t.co/JuOWURifIL pic.twitter.com/RVDU3en5Er — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2018

Watch the video above to see Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students walk out of their classrooms.

The students voluntarily walked out of their classrooms onto the school’s football field exactly one month after former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire on the school with an AR-15 style rifle.

Over 3,100 walkout events are registered, according to ENOUGH National School Walkout organizers. The walkouts are across the nation, in states like Maine, Maryland, North Dakota, North Carolina, Washington, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Groups from around the world have also signed up, including in Australia, Israel, Switzerland, Germany and Mexico.

The event, which began at 10 a.m. across every time zone, lasts 17 minutes — one minute for each of the victims in the Feb. 14 massacre in Parkland.

“Remember why we are walking out,” Stoneman Douglas survivor Lauren Hogg wrote on Twitter today. “We are walking out for my friends that passed, all children that have been taken because of gun violence. We are walking out for the empty desks in my classes, and the unsaid goodbyes. This epidemic of School shootings must stop.”

Remember why we are walking out. We are walking out for my friends that passed, all children that have been taken because of gun violence. We are walking out for the empty desks in my classes, and the unsaid goodbyes. This epidemic of School shootings must stop. #Enoughwalkout — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 14, 2018

Hundreds of Washington, D.C. area students headed to D.C. to demonstrate in front of the White House. Once the clock struck 10 a.m., the students silently sat down with their backs to the White House.

Even though most teens can’t vote, “we just want the White House to hear us,” Abby Silverman of Bethesda, Maryland, told ABC News.

Kevin Butler told ABC News he came to the White House to “make sure there are stricter gun laws,” and even though the president wasn’t there during the sit-in, Kevin thinks their voices will be heard.

In Plainfield, Illinois, where some students plan to walk out, doing so will come with a guideline.

Students who want to participate in the walkout also must attend an after-school discussion with state legislators to discuss issues that relate to school violence, like the political process, school safety, gun control and what influences politicians, Plainfield School District Superintendent Dr. Lane Abrell told ABC News.

Abrell said the walkout “in my opinion … doesn’t really solve the issue,” and the meeting with local legislators is a way for students who genuinely are passionate about the cause to learn how school violence issues can be solved.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said schools can punish students for missing class for walkouts, but the punishment should only be because students are missing school — it cannot be a harsher punishment because the students participated in a protest.

Viacom cable networks “went dark” for 17 minutes Wednesday in support of the walkout and to honor the victims of the February shooting.

In a blog posted on Viacom’s website, the network said the act is part of an initiative to support the young people who are raising their voices to demand action in light of the attack last month.

The brief blackout affected all of Viacom’s cable channels, including MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, TV Land and Paramount Network, among others.