Nashville Tornado: Video Footage Shows Flooded Germantown Apartment Complex Amid Evacuation

An apartment complex in the popular Germantown neighborhood in Nashville was left flooded after a tornado passed through downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning. Germantown was one of the hardest hit areas, with the Vista Apartments among the most badly damaged building, parts of the complex missing.

Speaking to reporters, Blakeley Galbraith, a resident at the complex, described the scene as “chaos,” explaining that there was six inches of standing water in her apartment when she fled.

“Our apartments got hit the worst in our neighborhood,” Galbraith said, according to NBC News. “Cars on top of our garage were overturned.”

One of my friends sent this to me from inside the Vista Germantown apartment complex in Germantown. pic.twitter.com/JOWnKtMhem — Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Brandis Blodgett said that the tornado “sounded like a freight train” when it passed. WKMS reports that Blodgett said that “the hallways, the roof started collapsing.”

Other images from the neighborhood show the extensive exterior damage that buildings suffered, some completely collapsed as a result of the tornado. The IMT building was evacuated due to a reported gas leak and a portion of the roof of the Carillon Apartments, near the Vista Apartments, gone.

The Tennessean reports that power poles snapped, large trees fell into homes and onto cars, and debris scattered the roadways in the aftermath of the tornado.

Everyone’s talking about East Nashville but Germantown got hit just as hard or worse. Here are pics from my best friend’s current apartment and old apartment. #StaySafe #NashvilleTornado pic.twitter.com/kJme6WClxi — Alex Johnson (@AlexJohnson_6) March 3, 2020

As a result, the Nashville Farmers Market had been turned into a shelter for displaced residents, though the shelter was moved to Centennial Sportsplex on 25th Avenue North due to a power outage. Currently, tens of thousands of residents are without power in Nashville.

“Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated,” Mayor John Cooper said in a tweet. “Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let’s come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger.”