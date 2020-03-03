Nashville Tornado: Daylight Brings Images of Extensive Damage Throughout Nashville Area From Fatal Overnight Storms

Photos are beginning to emerge of Nashville, Tennessee, after Tuesday morning’s tornado. The storm hit Middle Tennessee just after midnight local time, leaving a trail of devastation through the Metro Nashville area. Several homes and businesses were destroyed.

So far, there have been 19 casualties associated with the tornado, according to WKRN reporter Josh Breslow. Police said that four of the fatalities were in Putnam County, three were in Wilson County, one was in Benson County and two were in Davidson County, in the East Nashville area. The other deaths were not identified.

Videos by PopCulture.com

First responders are still trying to answer to those in need, and to tally the damage from the storm. The Mount Juliet Police Department’s Cpt. Tyler Chandler issued one public statement on the wreckage, published by The Tennessean.

#UPDATE: Authorities now say *10* people have died in Middle Tennessee as a result of overnight storms. 4 in Putnam County, 3 in Wilson County, 2 in East Nashville, 1 in Benton County. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/GLS5ElqYt5 — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) March 3, 2020

“There are multiple homes damaged and multiple people injured,” he said. “Our officers are in the early stages of this response and we continue to assess what is happening … there are multiple homes damaged, multiple people injured, multiple people still trapped. We need your help.”

“There are gas lines that are leaking, power lines that are on the ground, and multiple emergency responders are responding to those who are injured and trying to get them the help that they need,” Chandler continued. “We appreciate your concern, your prayers. Continue to pray for our first responders and those that are injured and we will continue to keep you updated.”

Meanwhile, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued his one statement on Twitter, saying that “the State of Tennessee has activated a strong coordinated response effort to last night’s” storms.

“In the hours ahead, we will continue deploying search and rescue teams, opening shelters across the state, and sending emergency personnel to our communities hit hardest,” the statement continued. “We encourage all Tennesseans to join us in praying for the families across our state that are facing tragedy today. Thank you to our first responders for working around the clock to keep us safe on this difficult day.”

Here is a look at the damage done by Tuesday night’s tornado.

East Nashville

We are just starting to get a little more daylight which is helping us give you a better idea of the damage in East Nashville. Russell Street is completely blocked by a tree, a car underneath is destroyed @WKRN #GMN pic.twitter.com/5jVdZcAcCK — Elizabeth Lane WKRN (@elizabethlanetv) March 3, 2020

Footage from East Nashville showed an entire tree ripped up by its roots, which fell on a parked car. Reporters noted that the damage was getting easier to see as storm conditions faded and daylight resumed.

Germantown

The residents of Germantown were faced with winds strong enough to turn over a box truck, and to take down a utility pole near the base. In the background is a tree apparently stripped of bark by the force of the storm.

Germantown Pt. 2

Another angle on the damage in Germantown shows the refuse scattered all over the streets after the tornado passed through. Thankfully, it looks like the power lines did not land on any homes or property, but the broken pieces of wood and metal cause another public safety hazard.

N. Mt Juliet Road

DAYLIGHT VIDEO shows the destruction in the 700-780 block of N. Mt Juliet Rd. Office complex, dentist offices damaged right across the street from West Wilson Middle, and Mt Juliet Christian Academy. https://t.co/Jn2aFoT1eu pic.twitter.com/HNlITreE60 — WKRN (@WKRN) March 3, 2020

A video clip from Mount Juliet shows extensive damage to an office complex, West Wilson Middle School and Mt Juliet Christian Academy. Homes in the area were also hit hard.

Five Points

A look in the daylight at damage from the #Tornado that hit East #Nashville. This is an alley off McFerrin between Main St & Woodland in Five Points. Devastated. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/XZmi80GQq7 — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) March 3, 2020

A street in Five Points became completely impassable after the storm, with broken boards filling the road and downed power lines tangling overhead. Cars in the area were apparently trapped within the wreckage.

Donelson

DAYLIGHT VIDEO shows the destruction on Downeymeade Drive in Donelson. https://t.co/Jn2aFoT1eu pic.twitter.com/5zYJSKWIhI — WKRN (@WKRN) March 3, 2020

Heartbreaking footage from Donelson shows the damage targeting more residential areas, with pieces of homes and personal belongings scattered everywhere. Several houses had their roofs ripped off, making them uninhabitable for the time being.

Main Street

Here’s a look at Main Street, the busiest street in East #Nashville. It’s closed while crews try to remove debris and restore power. This is a clothing store Molly Green—demolished. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/DRQ2hYR9ov — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) March 3, 2020

Finally, a 36-degree view of Main Street in East Nashville reveals the extent of the damage, with at least one store completely leveled. However, it is one of the most hopeful looks at the area so far, as it shows crews already working to restore power and rebuild.