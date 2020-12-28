Nashville Explosion: Russell Crowe, Megyn Kelly Among Celebrities Sending Love to Music City Following Blast
Celebrities are sending their love and calling for justice following an explosion in downtown Nashville on the morning of December 25. Police are still investigating the blast, which occurred around 6:30 a.m. When an RV exploded soon after a speaker system broadcast an urgent warning to evacuate the area, Friday on Second Avenue reports The Tennessean.
The explosion is believed to be an intentional act, and The Tennessean confirmed longtime Nashville resident Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is a person of interest in the case. Authorities have confirmed that human tissue was found at the explosion site but have yet to identify whose tissue it was publicly. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. As police continue to dig up information on the Christmas Day incident, celebrities from all over have shared their thoughts on the news on Twitter, sharing their connection to Music City in many cases. Keep scrolling to read.
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe tweeted after news of the explosion that he was keeping in mind the "golden hearted people" of Tennessee as the city awaits more information.
Reading about Nashville.
Thinking about all the golden hearted people of the great state of Tennessee this morning.— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 25, 2020
Little Big Town
Little Big Town sent out a message of thanks to first responders who were at the scene, sending "prayers and love" to their hometown.
Merry Christmas! Thinking of our beautiful hometown we love so much. We are beyond grateful to our first responders for your dedication and bravery. Our prayers and love are with all those serving our community. #NashvilleStrong— Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) December 25, 2020
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood, who lives in the Nashville area, was another star to thank the "brave first responders" whose actions prevented the explosion from being even more devastating.
Merry Christmas everyone! And a huge thank you to all the brave first responders in Nashville this morning. 🙏🏻❤️— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 25, 2020
Chris Young
Chris Young shared a message for his fellow Nashville residents, saying that his heart was with them during this tough time.
My heart is with all of my fellow Nashvillians that have been affected by this... especially on Christmas... pic.twitter.com/gtPazVF4n9— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) December 25, 2020
Chris Janson
Sharing the same image of the wreckage of the blast site, Chris Janson wrote simply that he was "praying for Nashville."
Praying for Nashville. pic.twitter.com/snpJOCYqa9— Chris Janson (@janson_chris) December 25, 2020
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly shared a message on her Twitter account offering her prayers to the injured and assuring her followers "justice will be done."
Prayers to those in Nashville today and to those injured. Authorities will find the cowards who did this, and justice will be done.— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 25, 2020
Cassadee Pope
Cassadee Pope was able to feel the blast from her Nashville home, and said early on before reports of injuries were released it felt like "an explosion of some sort," ending her message with a sad face and condemnation of 2020 altogether.
Our house shook here in Nashville. Following the info on socials and the news but just praying nobody was hurt. Seems like it was an explosion of some sort downtown. Fucking 2020 😔— Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) December 25, 2020