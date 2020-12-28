Nashville Explosion: Russell Crowe, Megyn Kelly Among Celebrities Sending Love to Music City Following Blast

Celebrities are sending their love and calling for justice following an explosion in downtown Nashville on the morning of December 25. Police are still investigating the blast, which occurred around 6:30 a.m. When an RV exploded soon after a speaker system broadcast an urgent warning to evacuate the area, Friday on Second Avenue reports The Tennessean.

The explosion is believed to be an intentional act, and The Tennessean confirmed longtime Nashville resident Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is a person of interest in the case. Authorities have confirmed that human tissue was found at the explosion site but have yet to identify whose tissue it was publicly. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. As police continue to dig up information on the Christmas Day incident, celebrities from all over have shared their thoughts on the news on Twitter, sharing their connection to Music City in many cases. Keep scrolling to read.