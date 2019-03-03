NASCAR Fans Rip Kyle Busch for Competing in Xfinity Series

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch just won the 2019 Boyd Gaming 300, but fans of the sport are far from celebratory about it.

Busch, a heavyweight in NASCAR’s main circuit, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, won the Las Vegas-based race as a competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Xfinity Series is the “minor league” for the sport, often giving younger and less-experienced drivers a chance to cut their teeth. Busch’s presence there means there was a veteran driver in the field against many drivers with far fewer miles under the belts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This victory also comes off two straight wins for Busch competing in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, one at the Ultimate Tailgating 200 in Hampton, Georgia, and the Strat 200, also held in Las Vegas. The truck circuit is also viewed as the third tier in the NASCAR hierarchy, meaning Busch taking on even more lower level drivers.

Nothing like the varsity boy beating up on the JV — Josh (@JoshBBurrows) March 3, 2019

So happy for him. What an underdog story!! What a joke. — Scott Weippert (@scottweippert) March 3, 2019

After the Boyd Gaming 300 win, many NASCAR fans took to social media to scoff at the 33-year-old driver’s victory.

“Nothing like the varsity boy beating up on the JV,” one NASCAR fan wrote.

Another detractor sarcastically added, “So happy for him. What an underdog story!! What a joke.”

Some took the opportunity to not also dismiss Busch’s success, but also call for NASCAR to ban Cup Series drivers from competing in Xfinity Series and Truck Series races.

Cup drivers should not be able to compete. I feel bad for the young, upcoming drivers who constantly have to live in Kyle’s preposterously oversized ego. — Andrew Skiles (@andrew_skiles) March 3, 2019

Kyle ruins the races, I tune in to watch kids have a chance at the win and to see the raw emotion of their first win. And then I get to see Kyle not even celebrate…. ban Cup drivers!!!! — CJ Laperle (@cjlaperle24) March 3, 2019

“Kyle ruins the races,” one viewer wrote. “I tune in to watch kids have a chance at the win and to see the raw emotion of their first win. And then I get to see Kyle not even celebrate…. ban Cup drivers!!!!”

Another NASCAR fan added, “Cup drivers should not be able to compete. I feel bad for the young, upcoming drivers who constantly have to live in Kyle’s preposterously oversized ego.”

Despite all that fuss, Busch’s fans insisted he was not in the wrong and thought that the drivers should be eligible for any competition they want.

Pretty simple you don’t like Kyle stealing your wins outrun him! — Derrick Howard (@Derrick_Howard4) March 3, 2019

You go Kyle Busch. Congrats — Teka S Dowd (@teka_dowd) March 3, 2019

“You go, Kyle Busch. Congrats,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Pretty simple you don’t like Kyle stealing your wins outrun him!”

Busch is set to compete in Pennzoil 400, a Cup Series race, on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Robert Laberge/Getty Images