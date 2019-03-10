NASCAR: Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell Brawl During TicketGuardian 500 Qualifying

Things can get heated in NASCAR — just ask drivers Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell, who threw it down during qualifying for the TicketGuardian 500 on Friday.

Cameras caught the two drivers trades shoves and punches on pit road as various crew members attempted to separate them.

Suarez can be seen angrily approach McDowell, who greeted him with a push. They then grappled before Suarez slung the No. 34 driver to the pavement.

Suarez later explained himself, citing frustrations that McDowell had prevented him from achieving his best possible qualifying lap for the TicketGuardian 500, which is held at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

“He [McDowell] was in my way for the entire second lap, and then he messed up my opening of the third lap. So he pretty much messed up the whole qualifying,” Suarez told media after the fight. “I’m the kind of driver that I’m going to give a lot of respect to you, always, if you give me respect back. If you don’t give me respect, I’m going to go kick your ass.”

McDowell downplayed the fight, adding, “Don’t read too much into it. It’s just emotions, man.”

Onlookers then intervened, pinning Suarez to the hood of McDowell’s car. McDowell can then be seen grabbing at the No. 41 driver’s leg as he is held back.

NASCAR fans instantly caught wind of the brawl as it happened and weighed in. Some were fine with the display, but many were disappointed that the pros resulted to violence to settle their issues.

“I would not want to be in a fist fight with Daniel Suarez,” one fan wrote. “Damn he threw McDowell to the ground. To be fair, McDowell threw the first shove and Suarez defended. Looked like Suarez wanted to talk and McDowell wanted more. Don’t mess with Daniel!”

