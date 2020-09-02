Nancy Pelosi Slammed for Breaking COVID-19 Rules to Get Indoor Haircut
Nancy Pelosi is facing backlash and being dubbed a "hypocrite" after footage was released this week of her visiting a San Fransisco salon. Timestamped at 3:08 p.m. Monday, video footage obtained by Fox News showed that the House Speaker was in violation of local ordinances, which only recently allowed San Fransisco salon to open for outdoor service only on Tuesday. A current plan does not allow salons to open for indoor service until October.
During her visit, which was reportedly arranged by her assistant, Pelosi reportedly received a wash and a blow-dry. The salon hires independent stylists who rent chairs, according to owner Erica Kious, who said she had been made aware of the "disturbing" visit by one of the stylists. In a statement from Pelosi's spokesman, Drew Hammill, it was said that "the business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business." The statement added that she "complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment."
Still, not everyone is a fan of the visit, and Pelosi is now facing fierce criticism. A vocal proponent of strict coronavirus guidelines, including mask mandates, many feel that her visit was hypocritical, others accusing her of putting people’s health at risks. President Donald Trump has even reacted. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020
If Nancy Pelosi can get her hair done in person - you can vote in person.
Pass it on.— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 2, 2020
Nancy Pelosi visited a hair salon on Monday for a wash and blow-out. According to Fox News, she's wearing no masks, and Salons in the area had been closed since March and could reopen Sept 1 for outside services only. She's a straight hypocrite!— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) September 1, 2020
But Trump goes EVERYWHERE without a mask. Holds political campaign events at the people's house with no social distancing nor masks. Hypocritical much?— Devera is reading (@Gatorbite67) September 2, 2020
These people don't think they have to follow the same rules as us.— Isaac (@IsaacArshav) September 2, 2020
If Nancy Pelosi can get her hair done without a mask in California, people can go to church in person. #OpenTheChurches— Danielle D'Souza Gill (@danielledsouzag) September 2, 2020
Big deal. Last I got a haircut it was INDOORS too. Socially distanced, disinfection before and after every client, everyone wore masks. Nothing wrong w/ it.— CALL: 202-224-3121 (@sevenbowie) September 2, 2020
At a time when Trump gathers THOUSANDS of people, unmasked, shoulder to shoulder, for hours at a time, people get on Pelosi for a solo visit to a hair salon?
Whoever her critics are, they need to get their discernment meters recalibrated, they seem to be malfunctioning.— Bob Sheepleherder (@BSheepleherder) September 2, 2020
Nancy Pelosi can get her hair done but you can’t say goodbye to your dying relative— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) September 2, 2020
.@GavinNewsom as the Governor of California, all citizens of California and the nation, would like to hear your response to Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done yesterday in San Francisco.
Will you fine Speaker Pelosi?— Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) September 2, 2020
So what. There are bigger concerns in the country. JFC— Fred Ramos (@Fr3derick82) September 2, 2020
Nancy Pelosi caught on camera at her hair salon without a face mask...what a— tim calcavecchia (@Tac817Tim) September 2, 2020
Hippocrate pic.twitter.com/JMqrYun3Eo
If Nancy Pelosi can go out and get her hair done, why can’t the rest of us?— Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) September 2, 2020
Good morning to everyone except Nancy Pelosi’s hair.— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 2, 2020