Nancy Pelosi Slammed for Breaking COVID-19 Rules to Get Indoor Haircut

Nancy Pelosi is facing backlash and being dubbed a "hypocrite" after footage was released this week of her visiting a San Fransisco salon. Timestamped at 3:08 p.m. Monday, video footage obtained by Fox News showed that the House Speaker was in violation of local ordinances, which only recently allowed San Fransisco salon to open for outdoor service only on Tuesday. A current plan does not allow salons to open for indoor service until October.

During her visit, which was reportedly arranged by her assistant, Pelosi reportedly received a wash and a blow-dry. The salon hires independent stylists who rent chairs, according to owner Erica Kious, who said she had been made aware of the "disturbing" visit by one of the stylists. In a statement from Pelosi's spokesman, Drew Hammill, it was said that "the business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business." The statement added that she "complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment."

Still, not everyone is a fan of the visit, and Pelosi is now facing fierce criticism. A vocal proponent of strict coronavirus guidelines, including mask mandates, many feel that her visit was hypocritical, others accusing her of putting people’s health at risks. President Donald Trump has even reacted. Scroll down to see what people are saying.