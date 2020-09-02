Nancy Pelosi Caught Visiting Salon Against City Rules and Without Wearing a Face Mask

✖

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke local coronavirus rules when she visited a San Francisco salon this week. In security footage obtained by Fox News, Pelosi was seen inside the premises of eSalon on Monday with wet hair and no mask covering her mouth and nose, despite being a staunch proponent of mask mandates and coronavirus guidelines.

Security footage shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday getting hair shampooed and blown-dry indoors at a San Francisco hair salon and walking around inside the salon without wearing a face mask. Salons in San Francisco have been closed since March amid coronavirus pic.twitter.com/oawXlPbdZ1 — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) September 1, 2020

According to the salon's owner, Erica Kious, during her visit, Pelosi received a wash and a blow-dry. She explained that ccording to coronavirus safety precautions for hair salons, "you're not supposed to blow dry hair." Kious added that eSalon has independent stylists who rent chairs in her salon. She told Fox News that "one of the stylists who rents a chair from me contacted me Sunday night" to inform her that of Pelosi’s intended visit. A screenshot of the text read, "I'll be there at 2:45 tomorrow. Pelosi assistant just messaged me to do her hair." Kious replied: "Pelosi?"

According to the timestamp on the video – Monday at 3:08 p.m. – Pelosi violated the city's local ordinances, which banned salons from operating. On Tuesday, San Fransisco began allowing salons to operate outdoors only, with a plan to open indoor operations set to begin in October. Given that such a plan is not yet in place, Pelosi violated the city’s guidelines by getting visiting the salon. Pelosi has since confirmed that it was her in the video, with a statement from her spokesman, Drew Hammill, claiming that she was unaware salon visits were not allowed.

"This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business," Hammill said. "The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment."

Kious, however, pushed back against that, calling Pelosi's visit a "slap in the face." She said that "it was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can't work." She added that is was "disturbing" behavior from someone "we're supposed to look up to."

Pelosi has been vocal regarding her viewpoints on the pandemic, oftentimes criticizing President Donald Trump’s response to it. Following her salon visit Monday, she appeared on MSNB, where she criticized the president, stating that he "slapped science right in the face" when he held the final night of the Republican National Convention on the lawn of the White House, not requiring attendees to wear masks.