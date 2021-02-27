Mutant Fish With Reported 'Human Face' Has Social Media Thinking 'Baby Shark'

A mutant fish with the appearance of a "human face" was recently a viral sensation, and he quirky little thing had social media users thinking about the "Baby Shark" song. According to Movieweb, the small shark was acquired by fisherman Abdullah Nuren, who caught the pup's mother off the coast of Indonesia, near Rote Ndao in the East Nusa Tenggara province. "I initially found a mother shark caught in the trawler net. The next day I split the belly of the mother shark and found three pups in the stomach," Nuren said in an interview. "Two were like the mother and this one looked like it had a human face."

Gavin Naylor — the director of the Florida Program for Shark Research at the University of Florida and curator of the Florida Museum of Natural History — spoke out about the image of the little shark and explained why it may look the way it does. "What might appear to be 'eyes' are the nasal capsules which have not completely closed over. If you were to roll the shark over you'd see the eyes placed dorsolaterally." The picture of the shark has been making the rounds on Twitter and users there are definitely getting the "Baby Shark Doo Doo" tune stuck in their heads over it. Scroll down to see what they're saying.