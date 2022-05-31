Multiple Salad Recalls Were Just Issued

It is a dangerous time for fans of salad, with several high-profile recalls in effect all at once. Between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other agencies, there are at least four widespread recalls on salad products to be aware of at the time of this writing. Keep these in mind as you plan for summer cookouts and picnics. Recalls on food products are often made "out of an abundance of caution," sometimes with no reported illnesses or fatalities. Still, it's important to stay vigilant on these cases to keep those numbers low. Agencies like the FDA and the USDA work to get the word out on these recalls without causing a panic by exaggerating the risk. They are also required to present the facts of a recall in such a way as to not unfairly harm the companies involved. The latest information on food recalls in the U.S. can always be found on the FDA's website here and the USDA's website here. Both agencies also have social media pages specifically dedicated to publishing news on recalls. In the meantime, here are some of the biggest recall stories as they stand now.

Trader Joe's Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit Taylor Farms Retail recalls Single Day's Production of Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit

The product may contain wheat and eggs that are not declared on the label.

A popular "salad kit" sold at Trader Joe's stores around the country has been recalled because of undeclared allergens. The "Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit" by Taylor Farms Retail may contain wheat and eggs that are not listed on its ingredients, according to the FDA. The recall applies to 9.75-ounce bags of this product. It is most easily identified by it's "Best if Used By" date, which is June 2, 2022. It is printed on the upper righthand corner of each package. Customers can contact Taylor Farms for more information at (855) 455-0098.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an alert for ready-to-eat salads sold by Amazon Go retail stores. The product in question comes in a 14.5-ounce plastic clamshell container and is labeled "Super Asian Chicken Salad." It was sold in Washington state, and is hopefully localized to that area. The recalled salads contain peanut butter which may be contaminated with Salmonella. To identify the product, check the "Best Thru" date. Impacted salads should expire between May 16 and June 3, 2022. You can also check the establishment number. Recalled products should be marked "P-14" by the USDA itself. These salads were on sale between May 11 and May 23, so hopefully most of them are out of circulation by now.