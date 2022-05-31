Multiple Salad Recalls Were Just Issued
It is a dangerous time for fans of salad, with several high-profile recalls in effect all at once. Between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other agencies, there are at least four widespread recalls on salad products to be aware of at the time of this writing. Keep these in mind as you plan for summer cookouts and picnics.
Recalls on food products are often made "out of an abundance of caution," sometimes with no reported illnesses or fatalities. Still, it's important to stay vigilant on these cases to keep those numbers low. Agencies like the FDA and the USDA work to get the word out on these recalls without causing a panic by exaggerating the risk. They are also required to present the facts of a recall in such a way as to not unfairly harm the companies involved.
The latest information on food recalls in the U.S. can always be found on the FDA's website here and the USDA's website here. Both agencies also have social media pages specifically dedicated to publishing news on recalls. In the meantime, here are some of the biggest recall stories as they stand now.
Trader Joe's Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit
Taylor Farms Retail recalls Single Day's Production of Trader Joe's Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit

The product may contain wheat and eggs that are not declared on the label.
The product may contain wheat and eggs that are not declared on the label.

A popular "salad kit" sold at Trader Joe's stores around the country has been recalled because of undeclared allergens. The "Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit" by Taylor Farms Retail may contain wheat and eggs that are not listed on its ingredients, according to the FDA.
The recall applies to 9.75-ounce bags of this product. It is most easily identified by it's "Best if Used By" date, which is June 2, 2022. It is printed on the upper righthand corner of each package. Customers can contact Taylor Farms for more information at (855) 455-0098.prevnext
Amazon Go's Super Asian Chicken Salad
The USDA is recalling a "Super Asian Chicken Salad" containing previously recalled peanut butter due to potential salmonella contamination. The salad products were produced between May 11 and May 23 and should be thrown away or brought back to the store.
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an alert for ready-to-eat salads sold by Amazon Go retail stores. The product in question comes in a 14.5-ounce plastic clamshell container and is labeled "Super Asian Chicken Salad." It was sold in Washington state, and is hopefully localized to that area.
The recalled salads contain peanut butter which may be contaminated with Salmonella. To identify the product, check the "Best Thru" date. Impacted salads should expire between May 16 and June 3, 2022. You can also check the establishment number. Recalled products should be marked "P-14" by the USDA itself. These salads were on sale between May 11 and May 23, so hopefully most of them are out of circulation by now.prevnext
Co-op Salads
Do you want to know if your product is included in the #PeanutButterRecall? #FDAORA has compiled a list of all current recalls of food products associated w/peanut butter from J.M. Smucker Company due to the potential risk of Salmonella.
Another major salad recall is taking place in the U.K., where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published the details. A brand called Co-op is recalling two products there – "Co-op Peri Peri Chicken Pasta Bowl" and "Co-op Prawn Marie Rose Layered Salad." Both are sold in 280-gram servings, and both have a "Use By" date of July 1.prevnext
Dierbergs Market Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad
Egg Alert: Dierbergs Markets Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad: Dierbergs Markets Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad in 12 Oz. & 2 Lb. Self-Service Packages
Finally, a popular brand in the St. Louis, Missouri area has recalled one of its salad products this week due to the undeclared presence of eggs, a known allergen. Dierbergs Market's Fresh Garden Spiral Pasta Salad was sold in pre-packaged 12-ounce increments, or in self-service packages up to 2 pounds. The recall applies to products distributed on May 14, most of which has been pulled from store shelves by now, but consumers may already have some in their refrigerators. Impacted products have a "Sell By" date of May 31, so be sure to check your home for the expiring product if applicable.prev