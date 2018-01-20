Mother Caught Trying to Sell Her Daughter’s Virginity

A mother confessed Thursday to trying to sell her daughter’s virginity to a wealthy man.

According to The Daily Mail, Russian police detained Irina Gladkikh, 35, an estate agent and a female friend after a sting operation at a floating restaurant in Moscow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both of them had traveled to Moscow with Gladkikh’s 13-year-old daughter to sell her “first night” with a “wealthy man” for the equivalent of approximately $26,500. In a video released by the Russian Interior Ministry, which you can watch on The Daily Mail, the mother admits to the crime while being interrogated.

“At 7:35 am, me and my daughter flew to Moscow,” she said on the video. “We came to Moscow to get to know a rich man, in order to get financial help for providing sexual services by my daughter.”

The friend, 25, confessed the aim was “selling the right to have the first night” with the girl.

The Daily Mail writes that the mother was unaware she was dealing with police officers in disguise as she made the deal to sell her daughter’s virginity.

She was detained after receiving the cash — one and a half million roubles — for the underage girl to have sex with a wealthy businessman. The girl was immediately taken into care, and admitted initially to a Moscow hospital.

Law enforcement sources alleged Gladkikh, who also has a young son, and her friend “earn their living by selling their own bodies.”

Gladkikh reportedly used to be a beauty pageant contestant in Chelyabinsk.