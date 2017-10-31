The Most Expensive House in America Is on the Market

You can proud the proud new owner of the most expensive house in the United States, that is if you have a quarter of a billion to spend on it.

The Bel Air home is currently listed on the market at $250 million. Almost every detail of this 38,000 square foot residence was curated with the highest level of luxury in mind.

The home comes complete with 100 percent of the insanely fancy furnishings as well as a $30 million fleet of cars. The property also comes with a helicopter, a five-foot-tall stainless steel model of a Leica camera and two years’ worth of employment for a full 7-person wait staff, according to Work and Money.

The modern home is the design of real-estate developer Bruce Makowsky. He described the house to The New York Times as a “60-year-old walking luxury ad.”

Makowksy explained that he came up with the concept for the house after noticing the disparity between billionaire’s homes and their luxury yachts, which can cost around $100 million. He calls the home a “land yacht” as it is filled to the brim with amenities.

The home sits on a one-acre lot and boasts 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and 3 kitchens.

One of the most striking features of the mansion is the infinity pool that looks over a stunning view of downtown Los Angeles. There is also a massive bar area in addition to a VIP section.

The primary construction material in the house is glass, which gives the place a sleek yet minimalist aesthetic.

As for the cars that come with the property, they aren’t just for show. The list of luxury vehicles includes a Bugatti, Rolls-Royce and a vintage Allard.

Also, of the seven-person wait staff, one of them is a personal masseuse. Another impressive amenity is the 5-lane bowling alley with gold-and-silver-plated pins.

If you’re feeling like spending a lazy Sunday at the house watching a movie, you can relax in the James Bond-themed movie theater that comes pre-loaded with 7,000 movies.