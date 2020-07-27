Monica Lewinsky's Twitter Joke About Internships Earns High Praise

Monica Lewinsky has won the internet after she jumped onboard the "I have a joke" Twitter trend over the weekend with her take on internships. As the trend took off on Friday and carried on throughout the weekend, Lewinsky, who, as an intern at the age of 22, had an affair with former President Bill Clinton, took to the social media platform to poke fun at that infamous relationship, which has continued to make headlines.

i have an intern joke and it... nevermind. https://t.co/SCHRGYVIJV — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 24, 2020

An intern at Clinton's White House, Lewinsky and Clinton had an affair that eventually became public in 1998. Clinton had denied the affair multiple times, leading to his eventual impeachment for perjury. Clinton was eventually acquitted. In the decades since those infamous headlines, Lewinsky has become an anti-bullying advocate and is known for her sense of humor on social media, though it seems to be her Friday night tweet that is taking home the prize.

By Monday morning, the tweet had been liked more than 526,000 times and boasted more than 75,000 retweets, with thousands of comments praising Lewinsky's take. Across Twitter, Lewinsky was praised as the queen of the internet, with some stating that she is among the "greatest of Twitter's accounts." Keep scrolling to see the reactions Lewisnky's tweet prompted.