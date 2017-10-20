Monica Lewinsky Gets Slammed for Her Involvement in ‘Me Too’ Campaign

In recent days, women have been sharing the hashtag #MeToo on social media as a way to share that they had been a victim of sexual assault or harassment, and thousands of women, including celebrities, have shared the statement in an effort to raise awareness.

One woman who shared her voice was Monica Lewinsky, who famously had an affair with then-President Bill Clinton while working as a White House intern in the '90s.

While Lewinsky's affair has no bearing on the fact that she may have suffered sexual assault or harassment in her lifetime, the 44-year-old was slammed for her tweet by Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Clinton of raping her in the '70s.

"Better late than never Monica Lewinsky's ME TOO," Broaddrick tweeted. "I have always felt sad for you, but where were you when we needed you? Your silence was deafening in the 90s when Kathleen, Paula and I needed your voice."

Your silence was deafening in the 90's when Kathleen, Paula and I needed your voice. https://t.co/3bhKsM0sLu — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 19, 2017

Broaddrick was referring to Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones, who have also accused Clinton, Fox News reports. In 2016, the three women participated in a press conference with Donald Trump to discuss their allegations against Clinton.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com