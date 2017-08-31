Mom Transforms Into a Real-Life ‘Sex Doll’ After Fiance Cheated

One mother of two has spent over $12,000 on a year-long makeover in order to transform herself in a real-life “sex doll.”

Cindy Moore, from Manchester, England, has spent that past year undergoing a breast augmentation surgery, lip enhancements and getting hair extensions so that she could realize her dream.

The 31-year-old says she has always been into the “fake” look, but took it to the extreme when she discovered her fiance, who is also the father of her two children, was having an affair.

“I’ve always liked the bimbo blow-up doll look, ever since I was younger so I just started taking it to the next level,” she told SWNS.



Moore also said that she’s not finished with her transformation and that she wants to go under the knife again.

“I want another boob job and probably a tummy tuck. I’m lucky because of my skin I don’t really need Botox,” she said. “I used to be around a size A, but now my boobs are double Fs. I’ve still got a long way to go. I’m trying to lose more weight and look even more like a sex doll.”

After Moore lost 70 pounds of pregnancy weight, she realized she was still not satisfied with the way she looked. So she underwent a breast augmentation surgery and had painful lip plumpers injected into her lips.

After seeing herself featured on a TV show, she took her makeover to the next level, losing 28 more pounds and upping the frequency of her lip injections to every 10 days.

“I spent a lot of money, it’s £10,000 (~$12,000) easily,” she told SWNS.

Moore, who has a large social media following, says she sells racy photos of herself to 100 of her online followers for $30 a month.

“My six-year-old daughter says that when I’m all done up I look like a doll. She really loves it too. My son is eight, and he prefers it when I have my make up on too,” she said.



Although she enjoys the transformation, Moore admits that looking like a doll has its drawbacks: “I try not to go out clubbing too much because I get lots of stares and wolf whistles. I think some of it is because of my boobs are so big,” she said. “I get a lot of attention from men so I think I could be going on dates every night if I wanted to. But sometimes it’s like people don’t realize I’m actually a person and not really a sex doll.”