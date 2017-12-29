Why This Mom Will Not Stop Kissing Her Kids on the Lips

One Australian blogger is tired of people who shame parents for kissing their kids on the lips, no matter how old they are.

After celebrities like Hilary Duff and David Beckham were the subjects of backlash earlier this year for kissing their kiddos on the smackers, Stevie Niki took a stance on the issue on her blog, My Tribe of Six.

The mom of four shared a photo kissing her 7-year-old daughter on the lips and discussed her dismay with the shame surrounding it and photos like it.

“One of my first thoughts were when contemplating sharing this beautiful photo of my daughter and I, was how there was a big hoo haa over a celebrity who shared a photo of them kissing their child on their lips,” she wrote to her nearly 20,000 Instagram followers. “How sad is that? that i even entertained that thought. That, that even happened. That i had to question posting this and that someone was shamed for doing the same thing?”

“Its crazy what we go through as parents, the shaming… the shaming from fellow parents,” she continued. “We are honestly damned if we do and damned if we dont. If you cant even kiss your own child or show them affection without being slammed, then we are living in a sad world.”

She went on to question why exactly kissing your own child is seen as inappropriate.

“I have to seriously question why or what has jaded anothers mind into thinking kissing your own child is seen as inappropriate,” she wrote, that she was “annoyed” that her caption even brought up the issue at all.

“Now I’m annoyed that this photo has this caption, because it shouldn’t. Anyway, i love her stinkin’ guts – my little wild child.. and thats the only caption this photo needed.”