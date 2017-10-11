MMA Fighter Knocks out Opponent While on the Floor

An MMA fighter stunned the audience when he was able to knock out his opponent while lying flat on his back.

A video that recently surfaced shows a fighter wearing green shorts lying on the ground. His competitor, in the black shorts, is looming around him, looking ready to strike. Little did the fighter in the black shorts know, he was about to be taught a valuable lesson about never counting out his opponent.

Catching everyone by surprise, the fighter on the floor launches a forceful kick that lands right on his competitor’s head. The victim in the black shorts goes stiff and falls to the floor.

The man on the floor then jumps up as if to continue punching the injured man. However, the referee realized that the fighter in black was knocked out and called the match.

The victorious fighter can then be seen leaping over the ropes and celebrating his impressive victory with his fans.

The clip was taken from the Waman Fighting Championship in Kuwait, according to Daily Mail.