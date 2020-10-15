Mitch McConnell Announces Senate to Vote on Another Stimulus Relief Bill and Americans Sound Off

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Tuesday announcement that the Senate will vote on a new stimulus relief bill amid ongoing negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has prompted plenty of reactions from Americans on social media. This vote will come amid the push to pass legislation before the November election, something that has seemed more and more unlikely to happen in recent weeks. In a tweet announcing the intended vote, McConnell criticized Pelosi, stating that Senate Republicans "don't agree" with her statement "that 'nothing' is better than 'something'" for American workers, millions of whom have faced unemployment amid the pandemic. He went on to reveal that members of the Senate would take a vote on a new proposal sometime next week. Although he did not reveal many details, he explained that this bill would include more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. We don’t agree with Speaker Pelosi that “nothing” is better than “something” for workers. Senators will vote on more relief next week, including more PPP money to stop layoffs. We’ll be able to pass it before we turn to Judge Barrett's nomination unless Democrats block it again. pic.twitter.com/paJFhx5HcI — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 13, 2020 McConnell's tweet was immediately met with a slew of reactions, both good and bad. While some Americans applauded the senator for taking further actions, others pointed out that he is the reason the HEROS Act, approved by the House in May, has not been brought to a vote in the Senate. Others criticized the new proposal, with many more demanding that any bill that is considered on Capitol Hill needs to include a second round of stimulus payments. Stimulus checks, first approved under the CARES Act, have gained bipartisan support.

Stimulus direct payment! — london (@LondonValley) October 13, 2020 If Trump really wanted a stimulus plan all Trump and GOP senators had to do is simply sign the hero's act into law. The power of purse belongs to the house, they decide the allocation of money. So since May,all Trump and the GOP senate have done is demonstrate they don't care!! — marty (@marty15163513) October 14, 2020 According to McConnell, the new proposal will be taken up for a vote upon the Senate's return to Capitol Hill on Monday, Oct. 19. The majority leader had adjourned the chamber after President Donald Trump and three GOP senators tested positive for the coronavirus. McConnell, in his statement, said a new stimulus relief bill vote "on targeted relief for American workers" would be the Senate's "first order of business."

Pelosi got a stimulus package done MONTHS ago. You pay trumps baby prisons almost $800-per day-per person.

Cut the big corporate donors out of the bill and help small businesses and the American people for once — PAPERMAN2406 (@PAPERMAN24061) October 13, 2020 Among the key provisions included in this targeted relief, according to McConnell, is further funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). McConnell called the program "a popular program that has saved tens of millions of American jobs" and said that funding for the program is "job-saving." Taking a dig at his Democratic counterparts, including Pelosi, he added, the program has since "become yet another casualty of Democrats' all-or-nothing obstruction."

A day after being grilled for a lack of #COVID19 relief by @AmyMcGrathKY… #KYSen https://t.co/XBIJHGacQv — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) October 13, 2020 This is just another stand alone bill that is not going to pass it is a waste of time @senatemajldr Both democrats and republicans have failed the American people miserably. Both parties have played politics during a pandemic and it is sickening #PURPLEPOWER #LALATE https://t.co/YFhQLxQ9sx — CODY ZICKEFOOSE (@CODYZICKEFOOSE3) October 13, 2020 According to CNBC, along with funding for the PPP, this new legislation will also include money for schools, an unemployment insurance boost, and liability protections for businesses, the latter of which McConnell has pushed for and has claimed is necessary. Democrats, meanwhile, have criticized the provision. McConnell revealed these details of the bill while speaking at an event in his home state of Kentucky. He did not, however, reveal if an additional round of stimulus checks would be included. A previously introduced slim bill did not include another round of direct payments.

If they can meet in person to have the justice confirmations you can bring back the Senate a week early in person to vote on the Stimulus package. Instead of staying home come in person. If Senator Lee can come in the Judiciary Committee meeting you can call the Senate back!! — Randall (@volsman08) October 13, 2020 No to PPP!!!!! Yes to people, rent relief, and virus contact tracing!!!! — Seth F. 🇺🇸 🇵🇭 🗽🌴🌊Biden/Harris 🌊🌴🥥🍍🍌 (@Xaoshaokno) October 13, 2020 In his Tuesday statement, McConnell also pointed attention to a previously-introduced stimulus bill, which was ultimately blocked by Democrats, something that he criticized. "Last month, 52 Senate Republicans voted to pass hundreds of billions more dollars for priorities like testing, healthcare, safe schools, unemployment benefits, and economic support… Republicans had the votes to pass all this relief. But Senate Democrats chose to filibuster it dead," he said. "...The American people need Democrats to stop blocking bipartisan funding and let us replenish the PPP before more Americans lose their jobs needlessly."

Stop this Supreme Court farce and put up the Heroes Act for a vote. — Usta Rhymes (@hemlockt2000) October 13, 2020 Next week? It should have been passed months ago! Get it done now!! — ZRose (@zmirose3) October 13, 2020 The announcement that the Senate will vote on a targeted relief plan sometime next week came just days after the president, in a tweet, announced that he had "instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election." He said that he had instead instructed McConnell to "focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court." The president has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September.

Next Monday.... wtf you could vote right now....😳 https://t.co/wmNcOojUAy — KissingKayBarlow❤✈ (@Christalynkbri) October 13, 2020 SO WHY DONT YOU PASS THE HEROES ACT. STOP THE BS BACK & FORTH. SIGN NOW. #reliefNow #StimulusNow @stevenmnuchin1 @realDonaldTrump @SpeakerPelosi https://t.co/1NdB0LvtBw — vanessa (@vanessa47523203) October 13, 2020 According to McConnell, the Senate will "have time" to vote and pass a stimulus relief package "before we proceed as planned to the pending Supreme Court nomination as soon as it is reported by the Judiciary Committee." This week began the four-day-long confirmation hearings Barrett. During the first three days, Barrett has been grilled with questions from those on both sides of the aisle.