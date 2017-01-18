Misty Copeland Reveals the 5 Food and Fitness Tips That Keep Her Healthy

Misty Copeland knows that her health is important as ever, given her physically challenging and jam-packed schedule. The 34-year-old and first-ever African American female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater (ABT) shared a few of her tips for staying healthy with SELF magazine.

A photo posted by Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

The ballet star begins her work day with ballet class from 10:15-11:45. Rehearsals start at noon and go until 7 p.m., sometimes with a lunch break, sometimes without one. Copeland performs with the ABT at night. Mondays are her day off, but even then they are sometimes spent at sponsor events.

So how does Copeland stay on top of her game? She shares her five tips to never missing a beat:

1. Get in the zone. “Before every performance I take a moment to myself,” Copeland says. “Being able to visualize the best way to do something keeps me calm and prepared.” Incorporate meditation into your daily routine; studies have shown

If you don’t exactly have to give a five-star ballet performance every evening, you can still take her words to heart. Incorporate meditation into your daily routine; studies have shown that it decreases stress levels and increases productivity. No time to meditate? Check out this awesome list of 101 ways to de-stress.

2. Stick to a routine. “Even if I’m off from rehearsal, I try to be in ballet class every day, sometimes twice a day. When I’m not dancing, I take Pilates or gyrotonics.” Try these nine Pilates exercises!

A photo posted by Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) on Jan 6, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

3. Eat well. “It’s not about dieting or depriving. I create healthy versions of my favorite foods. Last night I made baked salmon with a Sriracha marinade and quinoa.” Need a new healthy recipe? We’ve got hundreds.

4. Hydrate. “Most people don’t drink enough fluids. I mix Pedialyte with water. It’s a quick way to hydrate when you’re sweating a lot.” If you’re not sweating quite as much as Misty Copeland, these detox water recipes will do the trick just fine!

5. Dance! “It works every single part of you and builds a long, lean body. It targets the big muscles and the little ones that support them, too. Just go to ballet class, everybody!” Try this at-home ballet-inspired barre workout, or if ballet isn’t your style, here are seven moves to get a dancer’s body.

Could you keep up with Misty Copeland’s rigorous routine? Share your thoughts below!