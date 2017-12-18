Mistress Sues Married Hedge-Funder Over STD

A mistress is suing a hedge-funder after he promised her a lavish life with an ostrich farm in Uganda but gave her an STD instead.

Aline Marie Massel, former Miss Germany International, is revealing details of her affair with Autonomy Capital CEO Robert Charles Gibbins in new court documents, which allege that the two-year illicit relationship left her with an STD, the New York Post reports.

Massel, 31, claims that she met Gibbins at Le Bilboquet in Manhattan in June 2014. The lawsuit claims that Gibbins told Massel that he wasn’t married and wanted to have multiple children with her. Massel only learned of Gibbin’s marriage after his wife allegedly texted her a few weeks into their secret romance.

Despite being aware of his marriage, Massel continued the affair, court documents claiming that Gibbins had told her that he planned to divorce his wife. The lawsuit also alleges that Gibbins insisted on having sex without a condom, leading to Massel contracting HPV.

The $15 million suit says that Massel “felt deceived and upset with [Gibbins] as he had been her only intimate partner since her last health screening and he did not disclose his sexually transmitted disease to her.”

Massel continued the relationship despite the STD, eventually becoming pregnant. Gibbins pushed her to get an abortion, telling her that “he would not be there for her in any respect if she chose to keep the baby.” The documents also allege that Gibbins’ lawyer also offered the 31-year-old money to have an abortion. A few months later, after someone started following her around Germany, Massel had an abortion.

Over the course of their relationship, Gibbins flew Massel to the World Cup in Brazil, took her for Japanese massages in Midtown Manhattan, showered her with luxury gifts, and promised her that he would purchase a “large estate for them in Canada called the Royal Antler…and an ostrich farm in Uganda.”

A representative for Gibbins claimed that the allegations are “baseless” and “without merit.”