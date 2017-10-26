Gang Member’s ‘Attractive’ Mugshot Goes Viral

Another “hot” mugshot has gone viral. This time, it’s the mugshot of Mirella Ponce, a suspected gang member who was arrested by Fresno, California police on Monday.

Before deleting the image from their Facebook, the Fresno Police Department posted the mugshot Tuesday, earning over 3,000 shares, 2,200 reactions and over 1,300 comments. “The only crime she committed was stealing my heart,” one person wrote.

However, police suspect Ponce of much more serious crimes. Police arrested her for possessing a loaded, stolen firearm and was with her infant child when arrested during a traffic stop. A passenger in the vehicle was charged with an unrelated felony. Police say she is a member of the TRG gang.

The 20-year-old Ponce was booked at Fresno County Jail. Her bail was set at $155,000. A few people on Facebook offered to pay her bail.

Ponce’s mugshot shows off the tattoos she has on her neck and chest, including one that reads “Love is Pain.” Another is a rose tattoo on her neck.

Ponce is hardly the first person to have a mugshot go viral. The best-known example is the infamous “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks, whose mug shot went viral in 2014. After he was released from prison, Meeks started a successful modeling career.

Meeks’ divorced his wife, Melissa Meeks, who gave her first interview since the split this week. She said his sudden fame ruined the life they had planned.

“It was the plan — to be a family together. But then his mug shot went viral,” she told the British talk show This Morning. “All the exposure that he got, this new career path he was on, he started doing a lot of travelling. I wasn’t able to go with him, that probably put some distance between us.”