Coronavirus Task Force: Dr. Deborah Birx Claims Texas Re-Opening Was 'Safe' Amid Growing Infections, and People Have Questions
Dr. Deborah Birx has stirred up quite the conversation online after her recent comments about Texas and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The state is one of several that have seen a significant spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19, though Birx, a member of the coronavirus task force, had praise for the Lone Star state on Sunday.
At a press conference in Dallas, Texas alongside Vice President Mike Pence, Birx referenced the first five weeks of reopening, which occurred on Memorial Day weekend. "The concern that's been raised is [that] what is happening now is very different than what was happening in April and May, where you were having outbreaks that were quickly contained. In the last 15 or 16 days, it's taken on a very different aspect in Texas." Birx then cited the increasing amount of 20-40-year-olds who are being hospitalized with the virus.
Dr. Birx just said this unironically in Texas as cases spike to record levels there: "It was a very serious and safe opening plan, and you can see the impact of the opening plan and how it worked out." pic.twitter.com/xHk6ifhcEJ— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2020
Given her otherwise rosy assessment of Texas' handling of coronavirus, it had quite a few viewers questioning her authenticity on Twitter. Here's a look at some of what was being tweeted.
CASES ARE UP ALL OVER TEXAS!! The numbers may be smaller in rural counties like my mom's in East Tx but they've shattered previous records, & Dr. Birx tries to paint it like there's "just a few embers". Unf'nbelievable. https://t.co/sPKqlQjqcv— PurpleGimp (@PurpleGimp) June 28, 2020
@CNN Please get this fraud, Dr. Birx, off the air.
I live in Texas, and the impact is that the Texas Medical Center is now hiding and deleting medical data regarding COVID-19 from their website.
Your network is endangering human lives by giving this traitor airtime.— Janice Frye (@janicefrye0846) June 29, 2020
Notice Dr. Birx spending an inordinate amount of time trashing California's #Covid_19 cases, almost ZERO time spent addressing the alarming situation in Florida or Texas. This is a deliberate attempt to make blue states look worse than red states. This is obscene politicization.— ZiggyDaddy (@Ziggy_Daddy) June 26, 2020
Isn't it odd to hear Gov. Abbott, VP Pence and Dr. Birx effusively complimenting each other on what great jobs they are doing to fight COVID as they meet to deal with the major resurgence of COVID in Texas?— elk_l (@elk_l) June 28, 2020
I just can't. Listening to Dr. Birx say Texas had a very good opening plan then goes on to talk about the tremendous number of new positive covid19 cases. If the plan was honestly any good, there wouldn't be this huge hotspot. 🙄 We aren't stupid, well, most of us anyway.— Mary A (@HappyMom3Boys) June 28, 2020
Dr. Birx just said she thinks it’s a new discovery that masks can help protect you from spreading and catching Covid-19. 🙄
Honestly it’s a giant word salad political stunt to show that they have a handle on coronavirus, particularly in Texas.
Texas must be REALLY in play.— DeMarcus 🛹 (@semperdiced) June 28, 2020
Yeah " Dr" Birx, the Texas reopening has gone off like wildfire...— David Ramiro (@penguinpride74) June 28, 2020
Dr. Birx refutes Trump’s claim that the only reason there are more cases is because there is more testing by showing a graph of Texas where positivity rates were declining as testing was increased in May, then the positivity rate began to rise in last 2.5 weeks with more testing.— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 26, 2020
Texas reopened their state without a real plan. Dr.Birx is lying, and has betrayed her Hippocratic Oath.— Kevin Bailey (@KevBaile) June 28, 2020
“Texas has done incredibly well”
- Dr. Birx
5,721 new cases in 24 hours
147,000 cases and growing
Dr. Birx is a fraud— Scott Saia (@ScottSaia23) June 28, 2020
Omg. Omg. Dr Birx is saying Texas has done “extraordinarily well.” Who spiked her koolaid? Lies. Lies. And more lies. We have a record numbers of cases in the last week & we all know deaths are a lagging indicator. I’m done listening to this shitshow.— Dr Robin 😷 (@Robinindfw) June 28, 2020