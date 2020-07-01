Coronavirus Task Force: Dr. Deborah Birx Claims Texas Re-Opening Was 'Safe' Amid Growing Infections, and People Have Questions

Dr. Deborah Birx has stirred up quite the conversation online after her recent comments about Texas and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The state is one of several that have seen a significant spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19, though Birx, a member of the coronavirus task force, had praise for the Lone Star state on Sunday.

At a press conference in Dallas, Texas alongside Vice President Mike Pence, Birx referenced the first five weeks of reopening, which occurred on Memorial Day weekend. "The concern that's been raised is [that] what is happening now is very different than what was happening in April and May, where you were having outbreaks that were quickly contained. In the last 15 or 16 days, it's taken on a very different aspect in Texas." Birx then cited the increasing amount of 20-40-year-olds who are being hospitalized with the virus.

Dr. Birx just said this unironically in Texas as cases spike to record levels there: "It was a very serious and safe opening plan, and you can see the impact of the opening plan and how it worked out." pic.twitter.com/xHk6ifhcEJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2020

Given her otherwise rosy assessment of Texas' handling of coronavirus, it had quite a few viewers questioning her authenticity on Twitter. Here's a look at some of what was being tweeted.