NFL Coach Reportedly Snorts Cocaine in New Video, Team Launches Investigation

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday after a video circulated on social media of him snorting a white powder which appears to be cocaine, ESPN reports.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said in a professional statement.

“I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals,” he added.

Breaking: Dolphins OL coach Chris Foerster says he’s resigning after video surfaced Sunday night of him snorting white powder off a table. pic.twitter.com/K2e4vmmAly — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2017

In the video, the 55-year-old is seen using a rolled $20 bill to ingest the powder lines on the table while speaking to the camera. “Hey babe, miss you, thinking about you… How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go,” he says.

The video was posted by model Kijuana Nige, who claims Foerster sent her the video, TMZ reports.

“He recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love,” Nige says. He allegedly tells her he wants to snort lines off her private parts in the clip, TMZ adds.

Less than 24 hours after the video was posted, Foerster resigned from his position with the Miami Dolphins, who also issued a statement on the matter.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior,” the team said. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately.”

“Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time,” the Dolphins’ statement concluded.

