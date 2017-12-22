Mexican YouTube Star Who Taunted Drug Lord Gunned Down

A teenage Mexican YouTube star was gunned down just days after he taunted a notorious drug lord on social media.

On Monday, 17-year-old Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales, better known as “The Pirate of Culiacán,” was gunned down in a bar, the New York Post reports. It is reported that four men wielding “long weapons” barged into the bar and opened fire on Rosales, striking his body with 15 bullets.

Rosales’ murder comes shortly after the YouTube sensation had posted a video taunting Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” the head of the New Generation Cartel of Jalisco.

The 17-year-old, born in Navolata, Sinaola, moved to Culiacán was he was 15 in search of a better life. He began washing cars to make money, but he quickly became known for drinking large quantities of alcohol on social media. He had amassed thousands of followers on social media, where he posted pictures and videos of himself drinking, standing beside scantily dressed women, large quantities of marijuana, and new cars.

Authorities are investigating if his death is connected to the video he had posted.