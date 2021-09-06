Mercedes Morr, Instagram Model, Dies in Murder-Suicide

Janae Gagnier, the Instagram model and social media influencer better known as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead in her Houston, Texas apartment in late August in what police believe to be a murder-suicide. The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner said Gagnier’s cause of death was strangulation and her manner of death was ruled a homicide, local outlet KHOU-11 reported. She was 33.

Police made the tragic discovery at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 after they were asked to perform a welfare check. Upon entering the residence in the Cortland Apartments in the 5200 block of Pointe West Circle, according to Click 2 Houston, authorities discovered the bodies of Gagnier and a man suspected of killing Gagnier. The suspect was later identified as 34-year-old, Kevin Alexander Accorto, who has an address in Florida. Accorto died of “multiple sharp force trauma,” with 12 News reporting that his death has been ruled a suicide. Authorities, who said there is no known relationship between Gagnier and Accorto, said it is believed Accorto strangled Gagnier before stabbing himself.

The investigation into Gagnier’s death is ongoing. Police said, “At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim. At this point, this is being considered a murder/suicide and it is an ongoing investigation to determine motive in the case.”

Gagnier’s passing was confirmed in a statement from her sister on Instagram. “Yesterday was the worst day of my life .. my heart is gone . My soul is gone . My baby . My f-in baby . My f-in sister !!! My whole f-in world !” she wrote in the emotional post, adding that Gagnier was taken “away from me in the sickest way. know my baby fought her a- off.” According to Gagnier’s sister, she and her mother had spoken to Gagnier on the Thursday prior to her death, and Gagnier was “having an amazing time. We talk every day. I’m so happy we said we loved you . I’m so happy I got to see your face one last time . Jenae I’m f-in sorry.”

In the wake of her passing, Gagnier has been honored in a number of ways. The social media influencer had 2.7 million Instagram followers, including the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg. Just days after her passing, Drake dedicated his new album, Certified Lover Boy, to Gagnier as well as the late Nadia Ntuli. The investigation into Gagnier’s death is ongoing.