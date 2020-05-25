Memorial Day Weekend: War Memorial Gets Vandalized and Social Media Is Disgusted
Social media is outraged after a war memorial in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood was vandalized over Memorial Day weekend. Initially erected by Lawrenceville residents in 1921, the statue of the World War I Doughboy was covered in red paint on Memorial Day, with a spray-painted message at the base reading, "June 19, 1986 Glory to the day of heroism." It is unclear what the messages and symbols on the statue are mean or who may be responsible.
#BREAKING: War Memorial at 34th and Butler in Lawrenceville vandalized. It’s covered in red paint. Message reads “JUNE 19, 1986 GLORY TO THE DAY OF HEROISM!” pic.twitter.com/Go1AfoWtqH— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 25, 2020
At this time, it remains unclear when exactly the statue was vandalized, though local outlet WPXI reports that it was noticed Monday morning. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said that authorities are reviewing "all available video footage" from the area and arrangements are currently being made to clean the statue.
In a statement, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said that it is "incomprehensible to vandalize this memorial on a day which we honor those who served and gave their live for the freedoms we enjoy today" and promised that authorities will "vigorously" investigate. Speaking with the Post-Gazette, a Lawrenceville resident who has lived in the neighborhood his entire life, "with the exception of when I was in the service," was appalled, stating, "I have never seen anything like this." Many on social media shared his upset. As images of the vandalized war memorial began to make their rounds on Twitter, dozens of people slammed the culprit. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.
@Cola0531 @Sciullos910 I hope they catch the idiots who did this— Jeff Zimmer (@jjz1970) May 25, 2020
Horrible. Hope the perpetrators are found and forced to clean with a toothbrush— DalyRacklin (@DalyRacklin) May 25, 2020
They need to catch these assholes. Make them clean it up and make them maintain all the memorials in Allegheny County— Joe likes sports (@ffsta12) May 25, 2020
This is disturbing. As a Vet, I find this heartbreaking. Dispite our differences we should respect those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. I will pray for those broken souls who did this selfish act.— Billy Chapel (@Baseball1727) May 25, 2020
What is Wrong with people Mike? That is the lowest of Low— Michael Hoffman 😎 (@MikeyBlueEyes01) May 25, 2020
What is wrong with people......this pisses me off!!!— JBL (@BOODJA) May 25, 2020
This is a disgrace. We all should be ashamed of creating this culture. Americans are not the people they us to be.😢— Skip Conway (@skipway66) May 25, 2020
This is f’ed up!!!!— 090517M (@m090517) May 25, 2020
This is just awful. I hope they catch whoever did this.— Nancy (@ANBMJB) May 25, 2020
How disappointing. I wish I could say this surprised me. But, nothing does anymore....— Natalie Clark (@NatalieClarkTV) May 25, 2020
As a #Veteran I cannot begin to put into the words the anger I feel seeing this.— Ben (@the_ben_keen) May 25, 2020
Instead of honoring those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. To see this is very disappointing 😢— Marvin (@MarvinWhite33) May 25, 2020
Heart breaking:-( and soo disrespectful! Unfortunately people in these difficult days have still not learned respect:-(— ANTOINETTE (@ANTOINETTE180) May 25, 2020
Disgraceful to our nation and our veterans. Especially those who were lost— uncle_beardo (@uncle_beardo) May 25, 2020